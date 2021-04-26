FAIRBANK — Four people and two dogs escaped a house fire without apparent harm on Monday morning in the 400 block of West Main Street in Fairbank. Bystanders reported the fire and alerted the residents.
About 6 a.m. a group of people noticed fire and smoke coming from the rear of the home, according to the Fairbank Fire Department. The group alerted the residents and called the department.
Shelby Williams noticed the house appeared to be on fire while riding home from the gym with Christy Kayser, Carrie Rechkemmer and Jason Kayser. Jason Kayser, FFD public information officer, shared this in a Facebook post Monday.
“Christy Kayser says ‘We better go look.’ Yup, house was on fire. We (Christy, Shelby Williams and Carrie Rechkemmer and I) woke the family up, called the (fire department), and they got out safely with their dogs,” Kayser said.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and the cause is likely ashes from a nearby charcoal grill that blew in behind the siding when the wind picked up Monday morning, according to the fire department report.
Firefighters remained on scene for approximately an hour and a half.
The crews were assisted by the FFD fire engine technician (retired Cedar Rapids firefighter), the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation Traffic Enforcement.