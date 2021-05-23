Oelwein Police say four young teenagers are responsible for a string of burglaries in the past few weeks.
Police Chief Jeremy Logan on Saturday announced the results of the investigation of burglaries of vehicles, warehouses, garages and businesses.
"Additionally, the department has completed the investigation into a motor vehicle theft and an intentionally set fire in a garage," he said in a news release. "On May 22, 2021, officers of the Oelwein Police Department filed multiple burglary charges, theft second-degree, and an arson charge. The offenders in these incidents are juveniles. Two male juveniles are 14 years old, one female juvenile is 14 years old, and one male juvenile is 13 years old. Parents of the offenders have been notified and charges are being referred to juvenile court services."