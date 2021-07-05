Miss Arlington 2021 along with a prince and princess, will be crowned at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the fire station.
Four young women are competing for the title: Sydney Baumgartner, Jerilyn Fedeler, Macy Hiemes and Emmale Schnell.
Sydney Baumgartner
Baumgartner, 17, is the daughter of LeAnn and Brad Baumgartner, and sister to Jordan and Christopher.
She is a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Strawberry Point.
At Starmont, she participated in FFA during her 9th and 10th grade years.
As a member of the volleyball team, she has received volleyball second team all-state honors. She also has been on the basketball, golf and softball teams.
She will be the 12th grade student body president this fall on Student Council having served the past three years as president for her class. She will also serve as president of the Starmont National Honor Society this fall
Outside of school, Sydney has volunteered as a helper in Vacation Bible School, participated as a member of the youth group, volunteered time as the church janitor and mowed lawn as needed. She also attended a mission trip to Montana.
She is a member of the Bethel Generators 4-H Club.
Additionally, she has done extensive dog training in K-9 Good Citizen and Therapy Classes for the Good Dog Center in Decorah.
She works as a certified nursing assistant at Maple Crest Nursing Home and takes her trained dogs to the nursing home and daycare as time allows.
Upon graduation, she plans to attend Kirkwood for nursing and then continue on to get a nurse practitioner license.
Jerilyn Fedeler
Fedeler, 17, is the daughter of Jackie and John Fedeler and sister to Jacob, Noah, Kristine, Danielle and Alex.
At Starmont, she has participated in softball, basketball, volleyball and track for the last three years.
Outside of school, she is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Volga/St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Strawberry Point. She actively participates in her church.
For the past five years, she also has been a part of fundraising efforts for the Arlington Community Events Center.
The Arlington American Legion chose Fedeler to attend Girls’ State this summer.
She has done babysitting and worked at Little Star Daycare for the last year.
Her hobbies and interests include music, painting, riding four-wheelers and cooling off in local creeks.
Fedeler plans are to attend the University of Northern Iowa and study social work.
Macy Hiemes
Hiemes, 17, is the daughter of Heather and Bryan Hiemes, and sister to Dalton and Sidney.
At Starmont, Macy has participated in track and volleyball during the last three years, softball for two years, and basketball for one year. She was a long jump State Meet qualifier both as a freshman and a sophomore. In 9th grade, her volleyball team made it to state. In 10th grade she received state honorable mention honors. She also was first team all-conference and all-district in her 10th and 11th grade seasons.
Aside from school activities, Macy participated in Women’s Cancer Night for the past three years and for the last two years the John Fedeler Memorial ATV Fundraising Ride benefiting the Arlington Community Events Center.
The last five years have also seen her helping with the Arlington Firemen’s fundraising breakfast.
She is a member of the United Methodist Church in Arlington.
Macy enjoys drawing and designing and hanging out with friends. She is looking forward to choosing a career path this next year and playing volleyball in college.
Emmale Schnell
Schnell is a 2021 graduate of Starmont while the other three will be seniors there this fall.
Schnell, 18, is the daughter of Trudi and Mark Schnell and sister to Carter and Maleah. She is working as a certified nursing assistant and plans to attend Hawkeye Community College this fall to major in nursing.
In high school, she participated in softball for two years and volleyball for four years receiving letters in 10th and 12th grade.
Outside of school, she is member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Arlington, and has participated in four summer mission trips with the church youth group. She was also an assistant hostess for a benefit for the Meisgeier family
Her hobbies and interests include spending time with family and friends, helping people, and being outside, especially on the river.