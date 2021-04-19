The Oelwein Elementary fourth graders haven’t let COVID-19 stop them from learning a new instrument. Thanks to the seamstress skills of Joy Purdy and Sue Schlitter, special face masks and bell covers were created for the fourth graders to be able to learn how to play the recorder.
Joy Purdy designed a special hole in the mask for the mouthpiece to go, and attached a veil over the top of the hole to trap any aerosols that may escape.
Sue Schlitter designed miniature bell covers to catch anything that may come out the bottom of the instrument.
Playing the recorder has allowed the fourth graders to further their music reading skills and create mini-performances with singing and other instruments. Their instructor is Mrs. Tara Ketoff, K-4 music teacher.