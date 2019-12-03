FREDERICKSBURG — Women of Fredericksburg will be hosting their 26th annual Hometown Christmas Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Fredericksburg Community Center. Vendors, refreshments, entertainment, and kids’ activities will be available. Santa will be visiting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hometown Christmas is the major annual fundraiser for the Women of Fredericksburg. Proceeds from the event are given back to the Fredericksburg community. Donations have been given to the schools, Brad Niewoehner Park, Garden Club, Plum Creek Nature Trail, Country Schoolhouse, the City of Fredericksburg and numerous other worthy causes.