The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site at First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave., Oelwein, is re-opening its appointment schedule to assist taxpayers who still need to file their tax returns.
Bob Miehe, Tax-Aide site coordinator, report, “The IRS extension of the filing deadline to May 17 enables Tax-Aide to add more appointments. We are fully booked through April 15, but the IRS extension gives us more time to assist taxpayers with their returns.”
The appointments will be handled differently this year, due to COVID-19 concerns. Taxpayers make a first appointment to complete an intake questionnaire and drop off their tax documents, preferably photocopies. Taxpayers will pick up and sign their completed return at a second appointment a few days later.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, leave a voice message at 319-334-1019. Messages will be returned within 24 hours, Monday to Friday. Taxpayers can also schedule appointments online at www.vccv.org/taxaide.
Volunteers are IRS-certified and trained in completing federal and Iowa tax returns for individuals that include education credits, earned income credits, child and dependent care, itemized deductions, sale of stock and other items relevant to the senior population or households on limited incomes. Volunteers are not trained to do returns involving partnerships, rental properties or depreciation and inventory.
Tax-Aide is sponsored locally by Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) with support from Green State Credit Union in cooperation with national sponsors AARP Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service.