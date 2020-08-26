INDEPENDENCE – Last fall, it was announced that Heartland Acres Agribiton Center was to be the site of the Buchanan County Freedom Rock. According to Craig Johnson, executive director of Heartland Acres at that time, “earnest” money was put down years before to claim the Buchanan County Freedom Rock.
“We have the boulder selected and waiting to be transported when the site is prepared,” he said last fall.
This summer, the site was ready and the rock was placed. In early August, artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II arrived and began painting.
At first, Sorensen was concerned about the shape as one of the surfaces angled back, but he overcame it.
The design features three main elements with local connections: Captain D.S. Lee, Admiral Harry Yarnell, and a military tractor.
Using local and state archives, Leanne Harrison, Buchanan County Historical Society president and a Heartland Acres, supplied a plethora of information about the men and machine.
Daniel S. Lee
Local residents may know the “Lee Mansion” located by the Independence Public Library. It was the home to Daniel S. Lee, a prominent early settler in Independence. He was born on October 16, 1817, in Genesee County, New York. Following the death of his mother, he supported himself by working on area farms during the growing season and attended school in the winter months.
He left Genesee County in 1842 with $22 and all his belongings in a small hand satchel. Lee made his way to Akron, Ohio, and opened a school. He also studied law for the next four and one-half years with the Hon. William C. Dodge. He was admitted to the Ohio bar in the fall of 1846 and opened his own office in 1847.
Lee and the former Fannie L. Brooks were married in Northfield, Ohio, in 1850, and headed west in search of brighter prospects. He arrived in Dubuque, where he stayed for several months teaching school and studying the law. He was admitted to the bar of the Iowa Supreme Court in 1852.
Lee again headed west and arrived in Independence. He was the first professional lawyer in Independence, and also served as land agent for a company based in Dubuque. Lee promptly requested his wife join him in their new home. In 1852, he was elected to the office of prosecuting attorney. In the middle 1850s, he helped organize the first bank with partners P.E. and E.B. Older. This was a prosperous venture until the Panic of 1857, when the bank was wiped out.
In 1858, Lee helped organize the Buchanan County Agricultural Society, which was responsible for holding early county fairs.
With the beginning of the “War of the Rebellion,” Daniel Lee made a rousing patriotic speech at a mass meeting at the county courthouse in Independence. He ended the speech by becoming the first volunteer from Buchanan County. He helped raise a company of men, which eventually became Company E assigned to the 5th Regiment Iowa Volunteers.
On June 1, 1861, Lee was elected to the rank of captain. During his three years of service, Capt. Lee proved to be a very capable officer. He served under Gen. Fremont in Missouri, and under Gen. Grant for several battles leading up the siege of Vicksburg. Capt. Lee transferred to the Army of the Gulf and was on the staff of Gen. Charles L. Matthies for eight months before mustering out of the service in August 1864.
Capt. Lee returned to a newly incorporated Independence and was the first person elected to fill the office of mayor. He served for one and one-half terms before resigning to devote all of his time to personal business pursuits. Capt. Lee continued his political career in 1869, when he was elected to the office of Representative to the Iowa State Legislature. He held this office through the 13th Assembly (January 7, 1872).
The Lees continued to be active in the social events of Independence during their later years. In 1877, Capt. Lee became a charter member of the Early Settler’s Association of Buchanan County, Iowa.
Captain Lee appears often at Buchanan County Historical Society events, such as the Strolling with the Spirts cemetery walks and Lee Mansion open houses, to talk with visitors about his life and times.
The Freedom Rock features a portrait of Lee as a captain and as a legislator.
Adm. Harry Yarnell
Harry Ervin Yarnell was born October 18, 1875, in Independence. Admiral Yarnell began his naval career, which spanned 51 years and three wars, when he entered the U.S. Naval Academy in 1893.
Capt. Yarnell commissioned the USS Saratoga on November 16, 1927, and served as her commanding officer until September 1928, when he was appointed chief of the Bureau of Engineering and engineer-in-chief of the U.S. Navy with the accompanying rank of rear admiral. In October 1936, he was designated commander-in-chief of the Asiatic Fleet with the rank of admiral. For his services in this capacity, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, for which his citation states in part, “He has shown such exceptional ability, courage, tact, and devotion to duty…that he deserves the nation’s highest praise.”
In 1940, he was part of the Buchanan County Courthouse dedication.
Rear Adm. Yarnell was transferred to the retired list of the U.S. Navy in his permanent rank of rear admiral and, on July 16, 1942, was advanced to the rank of admiral in accordance with legislation. He was recalled to active duty during the period of emergency prior to the outbreak of World War II to serve in the Office of the Secretary of the Navy as Special Advisor to the Chinese Military Mission, and later in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, until relieved of active duty in December 1944.
He resided in Newport, Rhode Island, until his death on July 2, 1959.
A Leahy-class guided missile cruiser, the USS Harry E. Yarnell (CG-17), was named in his honor. Originally called a “destroyer leader” or frigate, in 1975 she was re-designated a cruiser in the Navy’s shop reclassification. The vessel was decommissioned in 1993.
Adm. Yarnell and the USS Harry E. Yarnell are both on the rock.
1944 Case Tractor
During WWII, the Army contracted with Case to build tractors to be transported in WACO CG-4A gliders and cargo planes. U.S. military equipment specifications called for heavy-duty use, quick and easy transportation, and simple serviceability. The popular Model SC was converted into the Case SI Airborne tractor.
The Case SI Airborne was a standard tractor with special added features to meet combat needs. Hooks for tie-downs in gliders as well as C-47 transport aircraft were added. The bucket of the SI was built to clear hedgerows and other obstacles. A pan was built underneath the driver’s seat to allow for ballast. During transport, the pan was left empty. Once on-site, it was filled with sand, gravel, or any available material to aid in keeping the tractor stable during operation. When transportation was needed again, a hinged door on the bottom of the pan was opened to allow the ballast materials to be released to reduce transportation weight.
The tractors were used to maintain and repair aircraft runways, perform other construction jobs in battle zones, mow U.S. air bases, repair runways in remote areas, tow anti-submarine aircraft, fill bomb craters in battle zones, and haul mobile weapons – many times, behind enemy lines.
In 2012, Heartland Acres announced the arrival of the Case SI Airborne Tractor with a Hough loader. It is on loan from noted collector Ken Cerra of Indianapolis, Indiana.
To see the Case SI Airborne Tractor and other historical agricultural equipment, visit Heartland Acres. Go to www.heartlandacresusa.com for more information.
American Flag
What would a Freedom Rock be without an American flag? Draped over the top of the Freedom Rock is a meticulously painted American flag that seems to be waving. Viewers will be impressed with the shading and detail of Old Glory.
This week, final steps are being taken to seal and preserve the Freedom Rock. While an official dedication ceremony has yet to be determined, the public may view the rock now in the Heartland Acres parking lot. For more information on the history and locations of other Freedom Rocks, visit www.the freedomrock.com.