FAYETTE — It has been more than a year in the making, and this Friday, Fayette County’s Freedom Rock will be officially unveiled.
The roughly seven-ton rock, which has been sitting in its spot along West Water Street in Fayette arrived in northeast Iowa in April 2019. Since then, community members have been awaiting the arrival of artist and Freedom Rock project founder, Bubba Sorenson to decorate the rock in a design unique to Fayette County.
Inspired by the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” Sorenson began the project in an effort to recognize veterans in a unique fashion, painting each boulder throughout Iowa’s 99 counties himself. It is important to Sorenson that each rock displays what each county or area has that sets them apart.
Last week, in wet weather, Sorenson painted Fayette County Freedom Rock. Its theme will be the Civil War era in Fayette County. Organizers have spent the last couple of years collecting information and images for Sorenson to refer to as he created final design.
The Rock will be unveiled during a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 18, at 3015 Water St.
The total cost to paint and seal the rock falls between $6,000 and $7,000, and organizers are aiming to raise even more funds for lighting and flag decorations.
As a fund-raising effort for the project, the community will hold a quilt raffle during the event. Dana Baker of Maynard made the quilt and tickets are $100 a piece and only 50 tickets will be sold.
All money will be used for the Freedom Rock expenses.