FAIRBANK — The Lil’ Island Prince, Princess and Queen Contest will be held Friday (today) after the 6 p.m. Kiddie Parade, at Riverside Park.
Four candidates are running for li’l princess (ages 5 and 6): Alivia Weepie, 6; Elsie Lou Weepie, 5; Grace Begley, 5 and Lauren Matthias, 5.
The lone li’l prince candidate (ages 5 and 6) is Silas Coffin, age 6.
The two li’l queen candidates (ages 7 to 9) are Brielle Schellhorn, age 7 and Caelyn Clarke, 8.
No li’l king contestants (boys ages 7 to 9) were submitted to the Daily Register.
LI’L PRINCESS CONTEST, ages 5-6
Alivia Weepie, age 6, is the daughter of Nick and Chelsey Weepie and sibling to Elsie and Willy. She is entering second grade this fall at Fairbank Elementary.
She loves to dance and sing and spend time with her cousins. Her favorite class is science. She would like to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
Elsie Lou Weepie, age 5, is the daughter of Nick and Chelsey Weepie and sibling to Alivia and Willy. Elsie will enter kindergarten at Fairbank in the fall.
She loves to ride her bike and play with her cousins. She loved pre-K and making new friends.
When she grows up, she would like to be a nurse and take care of people.
Grace Begley, age 5, is the daughter of Matt and Makayla Begley.
Grace would like to be a veterinarian when she grows up. She loves all animals and loves to help the injured ones.
She enjoys swimming, reading, fishing, and spending time with family, such as playing with her brother and at “Papa Sheep’s farm.”
“(‘Papa Sheep’) is what she has called her great-grandpa since she was able to talk,” says her mom, Makayla Begley.
Lauren Matthias, age 5, is the daughter of Lucas and Cortney Matthias.
Lauren is very active and loves dancing, gymnastics, T-ball and swimming down at the Fairbank Aquatic Center. She also loves spending time with her brother Caden, friends and family.
L’IL PRINCE CONTEST, ages 5-6
Silas Coffin
Silas Coffin, age 6, is the son of Matt and Brenda Coffin. Silas, his parents write, is: “a true boy through and through; (a) lover of animals and anything with wheels or a motor (and) a barrel of energy from sunup to sundown. (He has) officially driven his parents to exasperation more times than (they) can count! (He’s) equally as sweet as he is goofy!”
LI’L QUEEN CONTEST, ages 7-9
Brielle Schellhorn
Brielle Schellhorn, age 7, is the daughter of Nate and Gina Schellhorn. She will be a second-grader this fall at Wapsie Valley (and is a Fairbank resident).
She enjoys spending time outside, with family and friends and her dog Rizzo.
Caelyn Clarke
Caelyn Clarke, age 8, is the daughter of Lacie and Cole Clarke.
Caeyln loves swimming, softball, reading and watching TV. She also likes to dance, sing and spend time with friends.