Independence 34,
Center Point-Urbana 7
INDEPENDENCE — Junior Marcus Beatty ran for 248 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs in their home-opening victory over Center Point-Urbana.
CPU 0 0 0 7 — 7
IND 15 6 0 13 — 34
New Hampton 15, Charles City 8
NEW HAMPTON — Senior quarterback Connor Rochford passed for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the Chickasaws season-opening win over the visiting Charles City Comets. New Hampton senior Carter Ferrie rushed for 123 yards.
CC 0 0 0 8 — 8
NH 0 0 7 8 — 15
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Crestwood 13
WAVERLY — The Go-Hawks did most of their best work on the ground Friday against Crestwood in their home opener. Waverly-Shell Rock pounded out 303 yards while scoring six rushing touchdowns. Senior Brady Ramker rushed for two touchdowns. Junior Ryan Folkerts scored the longest running touchdown at 54 yards. Other Go-Hawks to score were sophomores Asa Newsom, Simon Ott and McCrae Hagerty.
CWD 6 0 7 0 — 13
WSR 7 21 7 14 — 49
South Winneshiek 20, North Fayette Valley 10
CALMAR — Senior Jacob Herold passed for one touchdown and rushed for another in South Winneshiek’s win Friday against the visiting North Fayette Valley TigerHawks.
NFV senior quarterback Tanner Johnson connected with senior receiver Cole Everitt on a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
TigerHawk senior Jonah Moore kicked a field goal in the first quarter.
NFV 3 7 0 0 — 10
SWN 0 14 6 0 — 20
Oelwein 30,
Union Community 16
LA PORTE CITY — The Huskies scored four rushing touchdowns and three two-point conversions in their season opener on the road against the Union Knights. Senior Gage Voshell led the way with 258 yards and one touchdown. Seniors Isaac Opperman, Cooper Smock and Ethan Studebaker also rushed for one touchdown apiece.
Senior Carsen Jeanes scored one of the conversions. Voshell punched in two.
Opperman, Studebaker and senior Carsen Jeanes each snagged an interception.
OELWEIN 8 8 0 14 — 30
UNION 0 8 0 8 — 16
Decorah 19, Waukon 18
DECORAH — The host Vikings held off a fourth-quarter push by Waukon to open the season with a one-point win. Decorah senior Briggs Duwe passed for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
WAUK 0 0 0 18 — 18
DECO 0 0 12 7 — 19
Sumner-Fred 34,
Postville 0
SUMNER — Sophomore Kade Mitchell rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars home-opening victory over the visiting Pirates. Junior Peyton Schmitz threw for 55 yards and one touchdown, to senior Alec Aries.
POST 0 0 0 0 — 0
S-F 0 13 6 15 — 34
East Buchanan 20,
Starmont 12
WINTHROP — Stars junior Bowen Munger rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns as Starmont fell on the road the East Buchanan. No stats were available from East Buchanan.
STAR 0 6 0 6 — 12
EBUC 8 0 6 6 — 20