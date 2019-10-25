AREA SCHOOLS
Easton Valley 73, West Central 6
CLASS 3A
District 1
Denison-Schleswig 35, LeMars 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Storm Lake 8
Spencer 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14
District 2
Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Carroll 7
Humboldt 56, Perry 0
Webster City 34, Boone 0
District 3
Independence 28, Decorah 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Charles City 27
West Delaware, Manchester 36, Waterloo, East 35
District 4
Center Point-Urbana 7, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 49, Maquoketa 13
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 52, Marion 14
District 5
Clear Creek-Amana 35, Central DeWitt 21
Iowa City, Liberty 56, Clinton 0
District 6
Keokuk 28, Fort Madison 20
Solon 54, Fairfield 6
Mount Pleasant at Washington
District 7
Knoxville 41, Newton 14
Oskaloosa 52, South Tama County, Tama 7
Pella 28, Grinnell 14
District 8
Carlisle 23, Bondurant-Farrar 14
North Polk, Alleman 28, Ballard 0
Norwalk 38, Gilbert 6
District 9
Glenwood 49, Creston-O/M 35
Harlan 39, Winterset 18
Lewis Central 28, A-D-M, Adel 7
CLASS 2A
District 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 27, Sioux Center 6
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 50, Sheldon 22
MOC-Floyd Valley 47, Okoboji, Milford 7
District 2
Algona 43, Southeast Valley 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 54, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22
Spirit Lake 34, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29
District 3
Clear Lake 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
Crestwood, Cresco 7, Forest City 6
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21, New Hampton 6
District 4
Anamosa 35, Oelwein 20
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, Monticello 21
Waukon 56, North Fayette Valley 36
District 5
Camanche 52, West Burlington 0
Mount Vernon 24, Louisa-Muscatine 6
West Liberty 14, Tipton 13
District 6
Central Lee, Donnellson 28, Davis County, Bloomfield 6
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 77, Albia 13
Williamsburg 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
District 7
Benton Community 31, Vinton-Shellsburg 28
Nevada 27, Roland-Story, Story City 14
West Marshall, State Center 34, Union, La Porte City 6
District 8
Chariton 49, Clarke, Osceola 6
Des Moines Christian 55, Saydel 0
PCM, Monroe 46, Centerville 6
District 9
Atlantic 54, Red Oak 0
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61, Shenandoah 7
OABCIG 35, Greene County 13
CLASS 1A
District 1
Unity Christian, Orange City 38, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
West Lyon, Inwood 35, Western Christian, Hull 0
West Sioux, Hawarden 41, Emmetsburg 19
District 2
Ogden 47, Madrid 21
South Central Calhoun 34, Pocahontas Area 0
South Hamilton, Jewell 54, Eagle Grove 6
District 3
Denver 56, Lake Mills 13
Osage 30, Aplington-Parkersburg 20
Sumner-Fredericksburg 23, North Butler 6
District 4
Bellevue 26, Cascade, Western Dubuque 14
Northeast, Goose Lake 29, North Cedar, Stanwood 28
West Branch 44, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 20
District 5
Mediapolis 28, Sigourney-Keota 6
Wapello 62, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0
Wilton 42, Van Buren Community 8
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 42, Regina, Iowa City 10
Jesup 27, East Marshall, LeGrand 6
North Linn, Troy Mills 14, South Hardin 6
District 7
Pella Christian 49, Interstate 35, Truro 21
Pleasantville 47, Woodward Academy 0
Woodward-Granger 62, Colfax-Mingo 24
District 8
Mount Ayr 39, ACGC 16
Panorama, Panora 46, West Central Valley, Stuart 20
Van Meter 49, Clarinda 7
District 9
East Sac County 62, MVAOCOU 6
Treynor 67, Cherokee, Washington 0
Underwood 42, Missouri Valley 16
CLASS A
District 1
Akron-Westfield 45, MMCRU 6
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 16, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 8
South O’Brien, Paullina 22, Hinton 12
District 2
IKM-Manning 41, Ridge View 8
Manson Northwest Webster 36, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16, Alta/Aurelia 7
District 3
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 37, Graettinger-Terril 16
West Fork, Sheffield 13, North Union 12
West Hancock, Britt 55, Belmond-Klemme 7
District 4
GMG, Garwin 26, Starmont 20 ( (ND))
Postville 13, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Saint Ansgar 42, Central Springs 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 50, Newman Catholic, Mason City 19
District 5
Edgewood-Colesburg 33, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
MFL MarMac 49, Alburnett 8
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 30, Lisbon 18
District 6
B-G-M, Brooklyn 41, Cardinal, Eldon 0
Belle Plaine 50, Highland, Riverside 14
Durant 21, Pekin 14
District 7
GMG, Garwin 26, Starmont 20 ( (ND))
Grundy Center 17, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14 (OT)
Hudson 46, East Buchanan, Winthrop 20
North Tama, Traer 57, BCLUW, Conrad 12
District 8
Central Decatur, Leon 24, Wayne, Corydon 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 14, Lynnville-Sully 0
District 9
Earlham 55, Nodaway Valley 25
Riverside, Oakland 45, Southwest Valley 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, AHSTW 21
District 10
Tri-Center, Neola 35, Logan-Magnolia 14
Westwood, Sloan 18, Lawton-Bronson 12
Woodbury Central, Moville 28, West Monona 6
CLASS 8:
District 1
Harris-Lake Park 35, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Newell-Fonda 36, West Bend-Mallard 16
River Valley, Correctionville 50, Ar-We-Va, Westside 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 1, Siouxland Christian 0 ( (ND))
District 2
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 73, Riceville 18
Janesville 43, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6
Rockford 44, Northwood-Kensett 12
Tripoli 26, Dunkerton 24
District 3
Easton Valley 73, West Central, Maynard 6
Midland, Wyoming 36, Kee, Lansing 18
Springville 36, Central City 14
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, Central, Elkader 0
District 4
H-L-V, Victor 52, Iowa Valley, Marengo 6
Lone Tree 70, English Valleys, North English 0
New London 94, Montezuma 68
WACO, Wayland 64, Winfield-Mt. Union 38
District 5
AGWSR, Ackley 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 18
Collins-Maxwell 66, Melcher-Dallas 14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, Colo-Nesco 14
Baxter at Meskwaki Settlement School
District 6
East Union, Afton 54, Seymour 34
Lamoni 50, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21
Lenox 44, Moravia 14
Murray 40, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7
District 7
Bedford 64, Griswold 26
East Mills 46, Sidney 14
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 44, Stanton-Essex 6
District 8
Audubon 19, CAM, Anita 16
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46, Woodbine 31
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7
Glidden-Ralston 44, West Harrison, Mondamin 28
District 9
St. Mary’s, Remsen 1, Siouxland Christian 0 ( (ND))
CLASS 4A:
District 1
Ankeny 45, Sioux City, East 7
Des Moines, Lincoln 23, Des Moines, Hoover 7
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77, Sioux City, North 0
District 2
Fort Dodge 21, Marshalltown 17
Southeast Polk 38, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0
District 3
Cedar Falls 56, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 42
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 24, Dubuque, Senior 10
Dubuque, Hempstead 38, Waterloo, West 34
District 4
Davenport, North 23, Muscatine 12
Iowa City, West 36, Iowa City, City High 32
Pleasant Valley 29, Linn-Mar, Marion 28
District 5
Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 55, Davenport, Central 20
Cedar Rapids, Washington 45, Davenport, West 6
District 6
Indianola 52, Des Moines, East 6
Mason City 28, Ottumwa 17
Waukee 40, Johnston 17
District 7
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 19, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 18
Urbandale 49, Ames 10
Valley, West Des Moines 92, Des Moines, North 0