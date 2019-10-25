Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AREA SCHOOLS

CLASS 3A

District 1

Denison-Schleswig 35, LeMars 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Storm Lake 8

Spencer 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14

District 2

Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Carroll 7

Humboldt 56, Perry 0

Webster City 34, Boone 0

District 3

Independence 28, Decorah 21

Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Charles City 27

West Delaware, Manchester 36, Waterloo, East 35

District 4

Center Point-Urbana 7, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 49, Maquoketa 13

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 52, Marion 14

District 5

Clear Creek-Amana 35, Central DeWitt 21

Iowa City, Liberty 56, Clinton 0

District 6

Keokuk 28, Fort Madison 20

Solon 54, Fairfield 6

Mount Pleasant at Washington

District 7

Knoxville 41, Newton 14

Oskaloosa 52, South Tama County, Tama 7

Pella 28, Grinnell 14

District 8

Carlisle 23, Bondurant-Farrar 14

North Polk, Alleman 28, Ballard 0

Norwalk 38, Gilbert 6

District 9

Glenwood 49, Creston-O/M 35

Harlan 39, Winterset 18

Lewis Central 28, A-D-M, Adel 7

CLASS 2A

District 1

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 27, Sioux Center 6

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 50, Sheldon 22

MOC-Floyd Valley 47, Okoboji, Milford 7

District 2

Algona 43, Southeast Valley 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 54, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22

Spirit Lake 34, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29

District 3

Clear Lake 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

Crestwood, Cresco 7, Forest City 6

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21, New Hampton 6

District 4

Anamosa 35, Oelwein 20

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, Monticello 21

Waukon 56, North Fayette Valley 36

District 5

Camanche 52, West Burlington 0

Mount Vernon 24, Louisa-Muscatine 6

West Liberty 14, Tipton 13

District 6

Central Lee, Donnellson 28, Davis County, Bloomfield 6

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 77, Albia 13

Williamsburg 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

District 7

Benton Community 31, Vinton-Shellsburg 28

Nevada 27, Roland-Story, Story City 14

West Marshall, State Center 34, Union, La Porte City 6

District 8

Chariton 49, Clarke, Osceola 6

Des Moines Christian 55, Saydel 0

PCM, Monroe 46, Centerville 6

District 9

Atlantic 54, Red Oak 0

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61, Shenandoah 7

OABCIG 35, Greene County 13

CLASS 1A

District 1

Unity Christian, Orange City 38, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

West Lyon, Inwood 35, Western Christian, Hull 0

West Sioux, Hawarden 41, Emmetsburg 19

District 2

Ogden 47, Madrid 21

South Central Calhoun 34, Pocahontas Area 0

South Hamilton, Jewell 54, Eagle Grove 6

District 3

Denver 56, Lake Mills 13

Osage 30, Aplington-Parkersburg 20

Sumner-Fredericksburg 23, North Butler 6

District 4

Bellevue 26, Cascade, Western Dubuque 14

Northeast, Goose Lake 29, North Cedar, Stanwood 28

West Branch 44, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 20

District 5

Mediapolis 28, Sigourney-Keota 6

Wapello 62, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0

Wilton 42, Van Buren Community 8

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 42, Regina, Iowa City 10

Jesup 27, East Marshall, LeGrand 6

North Linn, Troy Mills 14, South Hardin 6

District 7

Pella Christian 49, Interstate 35, Truro 21

Pleasantville 47, Woodward Academy 0

Woodward-Granger 62, Colfax-Mingo 24

District 8

Mount Ayr 39, ACGC 16

Panorama, Panora 46, West Central Valley, Stuart 20

Van Meter 49, Clarinda 7

District 9

East Sac County 62, MVAOCOU 6

Treynor 67, Cherokee, Washington 0

Underwood 42, Missouri Valley 16

— — — —

CLASS A

District 1

Akron-Westfield 45, MMCRU 6

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 16, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 8

South O’Brien, Paullina 22, Hinton 12

District 2

IKM-Manning 41, Ridge View 8

Manson Northwest Webster 36, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16, Alta/Aurelia 7

District 3

Bishop Garrigan, Algona 37, Graettinger-Terril 16

West Fork, Sheffield 13, North Union 12

West Hancock, Britt 55, Belmond-Klemme 7

District 4

GMG, Garwin 26, Starmont 20 ( (ND))

Postville 13, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Saint Ansgar 42, Central Springs 0

South Winneshiek, Calmar 50, Newman Catholic, Mason City 19

District 5

Edgewood-Colesburg 33, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

MFL MarMac 49, Alburnett 8

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 30, Lisbon 18

District 6

B-G-M, Brooklyn 41, Cardinal, Eldon 0

Belle Plaine 50, Highland, Riverside 14

Durant 21, Pekin 14

District 7

GMG, Garwin 26, Starmont 20 ( (ND))

Grundy Center 17, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14 (OT)

Hudson 46, East Buchanan, Winthrop 20

North Tama, Traer 57, BCLUW, Conrad 12

District 8

Central Decatur, Leon 24, Wayne, Corydon 8

Martensdale-St. Marys 14, Lynnville-Sully 0

District 9

Earlham 55, Nodaway Valley 25

Riverside, Oakland 45, Southwest Valley 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, AHSTW 21

District 10

Tri-Center, Neola 35, Logan-Magnolia 14

Westwood, Sloan 18, Lawton-Bronson 12

Woodbury Central, Moville 28, West Monona 6

CLASS 8:

District 1

Harris-Lake Park 35, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Newell-Fonda 36, West Bend-Mallard 16

River Valley, Correctionville 50, Ar-We-Va, Westside 34

St. Mary’s, Remsen 1, Siouxland Christian 0 ( (ND))

District 2

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 73, Riceville 18

Janesville 43, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6

Rockford 44, Northwood-Kensett 12

Tripoli 26, Dunkerton 24

District 3

Easton Valley 73, West Central, Maynard 6

Midland, Wyoming 36, Kee, Lansing 18

Springville 36, Central City 14

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, Central, Elkader 0

District 4

H-L-V, Victor 52, Iowa Valley, Marengo 6

Lone Tree 70, English Valleys, North English 0

New London 94, Montezuma 68

WACO, Wayland 64, Winfield-Mt. Union 38

District 5

AGWSR, Ackley 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 18

Collins-Maxwell 66, Melcher-Dallas 14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, Colo-Nesco 14

Baxter at Meskwaki Settlement School

District 6

East Union, Afton 54, Seymour 34

Lamoni 50, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21

Lenox 44, Moravia 14

Murray 40, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7

District 7

Bedford 64, Griswold 26

East Mills 46, Sidney 14

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 44, Stanton-Essex 6

District 8

Audubon 19, CAM, Anita 16

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46, Woodbine 31

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7

Glidden-Ralston 44, West Harrison, Mondamin 28

District 9

St. Mary’s, Remsen 1, Siouxland Christian 0 ( (ND))

CLASS 4A:

District 1

Ankeny 45, Sioux City, East 7

Des Moines, Lincoln 23, Des Moines, Hoover 7

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77, Sioux City, North 0

District 2

Fort Dodge 21, Marshalltown 17

Southeast Polk 38, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0

District 3

Cedar Falls 56, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 42

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 24, Dubuque, Senior 10

Dubuque, Hempstead 38, Waterloo, West 34

District 4

Davenport, North 23, Muscatine 12

Iowa City, West 36, Iowa City, City High 32

Pleasant Valley 29, Linn-Mar, Marion 28

District 5

Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 55, Davenport, Central 20

Cedar Rapids, Washington 45, Davenport, West 6

District 6

Indianola 52, Des Moines, East 6

Mason City 28, Ottumwa 17

Waukee 40, Johnston 17

District 7

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 19, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 18

Urbandale 49, Ames 10

Valley, West Des Moines 92, Des Moines, North 0

