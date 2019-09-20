REGISTERLAND SCHOOLS
West Central 68, Central, Elkader 34
Wapsie Valley 50, GMG, Garwin 0
Independence 42, CPU 0 (ND)
Jesup 41, BCLUW, Conrad 27 (ND)
Charles City 33, Oelwein 16 (ND)
Grundy Center 21, East Buchanan 0
MFL MarMac 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 (ND)
Denver 29, NFV 7(ND)
Elsewhere
Denison-Schleswig 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7 (ND)
LeMars 62, Sioux City, North 13 (ND)
OABCIG 48, Storm Lake 26 (ND)
Spencer 35, Humboldt 6 (ND)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley (ND)
Sioux City, West at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City (ND)
A-D-M, Adel 31, Boone 0 (ND)
Algona 34, Webster City 33 (ND)
Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 9 (ND)
Fort Dodge 36, Carroll 10 (ND)
North Polk, Alleman 39, Perry 6 (ND)
Spencer 35, Humboldt 6 (ND)
Decorah 37, Crestwood 6 (ND)
Waterloo, East 41, Newton 13 (ND)
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 28, West Delaware (ND)
Waverly-Shell Rock at New Hampton 13, Waverly-Shellrock 6 (ND)
Clear Creek-Amana 47, Marion 7 (ND)
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 48, Clinton 0 (ND)
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 28, West Delaware, Manchester 12 (ND)
Camanche 40, Central DeWitt 37 (OT)
Clear Creek-Amana 47, Marion 7 (ND)
Solon 17, Assumption, Davenport 13 (ND)
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 48, Clinton 0 (ND)
Iowa City, Liberty at Mid-Prairie, Wellman (ND)
North Scott, Eldridge at Epworth, Western Dubuque (ND)
District 6
Mount Pleasant 35, Ottumwa 7 (ND)
Solon 17, Assumption, Davenport 13 (ND)
Washington 42, West Liberty 20 (ND)
Burlington at Fort Madison (ND)
Centerville at Keokuk (ND)
Fairfield at Grinnell (ND)
District 7
Carlisle 42, Pella 36 (ND)
Knoxville 31, Chariton 21 (ND)
Nevada 52, South Tama County, Tama 0 (ND)
Waterloo, East 41, Newton 13 (ND)
Fairfield at Grinnell (ND)
Norwalk at Oskaloosa (ND)
District 8
Bondurant-Farrar 31, Creston-O/M 22 (ND)
Carlisle 42, Pella 36 (ND)
North Polk, Alleman 39, Perry 6 (ND)
Gilbert at Greene County (ND)
Norwalk at Oskaloosa (ND)
Winterset at Ballard (ND)
District 9
A-D-M, Adel 31, Boone 0 (ND)
Bondurant-Farrar 31, Creston-O/M 22 (ND)
Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 9 (ND)
Harlan 49, Atlantic 13 (ND)
Lewis Central 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14 (ND)
Winterset at Ballard (ND)
CLASS 2A:
District 1
Sioux Center 21, Spirit Lake 15 (ND)
West Lyon, Inwood 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 6 (ND)
Western Christian, Hull 42, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 5 (ND)
Estherville Lincoln Central at Sheldon (ND)
Okoboji, Milford vs Okoboji, Milford
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley (ND)
District 2
Algona 34, Webster City 33 (ND)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Osage 20 (ND)
Hampton-Dumont 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL 0 (ND)
Sioux Center 21, Spirit Lake 15 (ND)
South Central Calhoun 38, Southeast Valley 7 (ND)
Estherville Lincoln Central at Sheldon (ND)
District 3
Clear Lake 55, Mason City 19 (ND)
Decorah 37, Crestwood, Cresco 6 (ND)
Hampton-Dumont 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL 0 (ND)
West Hancock, Britt 42, Forest City 7 (ND)
Iowa Falls-Alden at Roland-Story, Story City (ND)
Waverly-Shell Rock at New Hampton (ND)
District 4
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 16, Anamosa 13 (ND)
Charles City 33, Oelwein 16 (ND)
Monticello 21, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 14 (ND)
Waukon 42, Cascade, Western Dubuque 13 (ND)
Denver 29, North Fayette Valley 7(ND)
Vinton-Shellsburg at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo (ND)
District 5
Camanche 40, Central DeWitt 37 (OT)
Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21 (ND)
Washington 42, West Liberty 20 (ND)
West Burlington 27, Central Lee, Donnellson 6 (ND)
Maquoketa at Mount Vernon (ND)
West Branch at Tipton (ND)
District 6
Pleasantville 46, Albia 14 (ND)
Regina, Iowa City 42, Williamsburg 35 (ND)
Sigourney-Keota 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14 (ND)
West Burlington 27, Central Lee, Donnellson 6 (ND)
Iowa City, Liberty at Mid-Prairie, Wellman (ND)
Pekin at Davis County, Bloomfield (ND)
District 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 14, West Marshall, State Center 7 (OT)
Nevada 52, South Tama County, Tama 0 (ND)
Dike-New Hartford at Union, La Porte City (ND)
Iowa Falls-Alden at Roland-Story, Story City (ND)
Vinton-Shellsburg at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo (ND)
Wilton at Benton Community (ND)
District 8
Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, North 8 (ND)
Knoxville 31, Chariton 21 (ND)
Mount Ayr 49, Clarke, Osceola 7 (ND)
Centerville at Keokuk (ND)
Interstate 35, Truro at Saydel (ND)
Pella Christian at PCM, Monroe (ND)
District 9
Denison-Schleswig 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7 (ND)
Harlan 49, Atlantic 13 (ND)
OABCIG 48, Storm Lake 26 (ND)
Shenandoah 52, Riverside, Oakland 14 (ND)
Gilbert at Greene County (ND)
Treynor at Red Oak (ND)
CLASS 1A:
District 1
Emmetsburg 35, Cherokee, Washington 33 (ND)
Sibley-Ocheyedan 34, Graettinger-Terril 14 (ND)
Unity Christian, Orange City 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0 (ND)
West Lyon, Inwood 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 6 (ND)
Western Christian, Hull 42, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 5 (ND)
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars at West Sioux, Hawarden (ND)
District 2
Alta/Aurelia 28, Pocahontas Area 6 (ND)
Earlham 55, Madrid 15 (ND)
South Central Calhoun 38, Southeast Valley 7 (ND)
South Hardin 67, Eagle Grove 0 (ND)
Manson Northwest Webster at South Hamilton, Jewell (ND)
Woodward Academy at Ogden (ND)
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 14, West Marshall, State Center 7 (OT)
Belmond-Klemme 34, North Butler 14 (ND)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Osage 20 (ND)
Lake Mills 31, North Union 8 (ND)
MFL MarMac 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 (ND)
Denver at North Fayette Valley (ND)
District 4
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 16, Anamosa 13 (ND)
North Cedar, Stanwood 33, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 8 (ND)
Northeast, Goose Lake 27, Alburnett 0 (ND)
Waukon 42, Cascade, Western Dubuque 13 (ND)
Bellevue at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg (ND)
West Branch at Tipton (ND)
District 5
Durant 7, Wapello 0 (ND)
Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21 (ND)
North Cedar, Stanwood 33, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 8 (ND)
Sigourney-Keota 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14 (ND)
Van Buren Community at Wayne, Corydon (ND)
Wilton at Benton Community (ND)
District 6
B-G-M, Brooklyn 21, East Marshall, LeGrand 13 (ND)
Jesup 41, BCLUW, Conrad 27 (ND)
North Linn, Troy Mills 20, Edgewood-Colesburg 16 (ND)
Regina, Iowa City 42, Williamsburg 35 (ND)
South Hardin 67, Eagle Grove 0 (ND)
Dike-New Hartford at Union, La Porte City (ND)
District 7
Colfax-Mingo 41, Lynnville-Sully 15 (ND)
Pleasantville 46, Albia 14 (ND)
Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0 (ND)
Interstate 35, Truro at Saydel (ND)
Pella Christian at PCM, Monroe (ND)
Woodward Academy at Ogden (ND)
District 8
Clarinda 9, Southwest Valley 7 (ND)
Mount Ayr 49, Clarke, Osceola 7 (ND)
Panorama, Panora 37, Central Decatur, Leon 22 (ND)
Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0 (ND)
Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley, Stuart (ND)
Tri-Center, Neola at ACGC (ND)
District 9
Emmetsburg 35, Cherokee, Washington 33 (ND)
Underwood 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7 (ND)
Westwood, Sloan 41, Missouri Valley 8 (ND)
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, MVAOCOU 0 (ND)
East Sac County at IKM-Manning (ND)
Treynor at Red Oak (ND)
CLASS A:
District 1
Unity Christian, Orange City 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0 (ND)
West Monona 20, Akron-Westfield 12 (ND)
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars at West Sioux, Hawarden (ND)
Hinton at Logan-Magnolia (ND)
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids at South O’Brien, Paullina (ND)
District 2
Alta/Aurelia 28, Pocahontas Area 6 (ND)
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 28, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15 (ND)
Lawton-Bronson 24, Ridge View 6 (ND)
East Sac County at IKM-Manning (ND)
Manson Northwest Webster at South Hamilton, Jewell (ND)
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids at South O’Brien, Paullina (ND)
District 3
Belmond-Klemme 34, North Butler 14 (ND)
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 28, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15 (ND)
Lake Mills 31, North Union 8 (ND)
Sibley-Ocheyedan 34, Graettinger-Terril 14 (ND)
West Fork, Sheffield 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0 (ND)
West Hancock, Britt 42, Forest City 7 (ND)
District 4
Central Springs 27, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21
West Fork, Sheffield 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0 (ND)
Postville at Saint Ansgar
South Winneshiek, Calmar at Starmont
District 5
Lisbon 20, Highland, Riverside 12 (ND)
MFL MarMac 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 (ND)
Monticello 21, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 14 (ND)
North Linn, Troy Mills 20, Edgewood-Colesburg 16 (ND)
Northeast, Goose Lake 27, Alburnett 0 (ND)
Bellevue at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg (ND)
District 6
B-G-M, Brooklyn 21, East Marshall, LeGrand 13 (ND)
Cardinal, Eldon 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12 (ND)
Durant 7, Wapello 0 (ND)
Lisbon 20, Highland, Riverside 12 (ND)
Pekin at Davis County, Bloomfield (ND)
District 7
Grundy Center 21, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0
Jesup 41, BCLUW, Conrad 27 (ND)
North Tama, Traer 8, Hudson 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50, GMG, Garwin 0
District 8
AHSTW 33, Martensdale-St. Marys 29 (ND)
Cardinal, Eldon 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12 (ND)
Colfax-Mingo 41, Lynnville-Sully 15 (ND)
Panorama, Panora 37, Central Decatur, Leon 22 (ND)
Van Buren Community at Wayne, Corydon (ND)
District 9
AHSTW 33, Martensdale-St. Marys 29 (ND)
Clarinda 9, Southwest Valley 7 (ND)
Earlham 55, Madrid 15 (ND)
Shenandoah 52, Riverside, Oakland 14 (ND)
Underwood 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7 (ND)
Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley, Stuart (ND)
District 10
Lawton-Bronson 24, Ridge View 6 (ND)
West Monona 20, Akron-Westfield 12 (ND)
Westwood, Sloan 41, Missouri Valley 8 (ND)
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, MVAOCOU 0 (ND)
Hinton at Logan-Magnolia (ND)
Tri-Center, Neola at ACGC (ND)
CLASS 8:
District 1
Harris-Lake Park 60, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6
West Bend-Mallard 60, Siouxland Christian 28 (ND)
Newell-Fonda at Kingsley-Pierson
St. Mary’s, Remsen at River Valley, Correctionville
District 2
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Janesville 7
Northwood-Kensett 40, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0
Rockford 46, Dunkerton 18
Tripoli 40, Riceville 36
District 3
Central City 22, Kee, Lansing 20
Easton Valley 58, Midland, Wyoming 8
West Central, Maynard 68, Central, Elkader 34
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction at Springville
District 4
H-L-V, Victor 54, English Valleys, North English 20
Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, Winfield-Mt. Union 22
Lone Tree 48, New London 42 (OT)
Montezuma 62, WACO, Wayland 57
District 5
Collins-Maxwell 54, Baxter 52
AGWSR, Ackley at Colo-Nesco
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Melcher-Dallas
Twin Cedars, Bussey at Meskwaki Settlement School
District 6
Lenox 68, East Union, Afton 22
Murray 26, Moravia 21
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 75, Seymour 8
Lamoni at Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
District 7
Sidney 76, Griswold 46
Bedford at East Mills
District 8
Audubon 86, Woodbine 69
CAM, Anita 60, West Harrison, Mondamin 22
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 20
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston
District 9
West Bend-Mallard 60, Siouxland Christian 28 (ND)
LASS 4A:
District 1
Ankeny 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 14 (ND)
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 31, Ankeny Centennial 10 (ND)
Indianola 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 14 (ND)
LeMars 62, Sioux City, North 13 (ND)
Sioux City, East 37, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0 (ND)
Waterloo, West 28, Des Moines, Hoover 8 (ND)
District 2
Ankeny 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 14 (ND)
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 31, Ankeny Centennial 10 (ND)
Fort Dodge 36, Carroll 10 (ND)
Marshalltown 28, Ames 14 (ND)
Southeast Polk 42, Des Moines, East 0 (ND)
Sioux City, West at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City (ND)
District 3
Cedar Falls 35, Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 32 (ND)
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28 (ND)
Dubuque, Hempstead 49, Iowa City, City High 13 (ND)
Waterloo, West 28, Des Moines, Hoover 8 (ND)
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids, Washington (ND)
Dubuque, Senior at Iowa City, West (ND)
District 4
Dubuque, Hempstead 49, Iowa City, City High 13 (ND)
Urbandale 17, Linn-Mar, Marion 16 (ND)
Davenport, West at Davenport, North (ND)
Dubuque, Senior at Iowa City, West (ND)
Muscatine at Johnston (ND)
District 5
Cedar Falls 35, Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 32 (ND)
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28 (ND)
Burlington at Fort Madison (ND)
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids, Washington (ND)
Davenport, West at Davenport, North (ND)
District 6
Clear Lake 55, Mason City 19 (ND)
Indianola 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 14 (ND)
Mount Pleasant 35, Ottumwa 7 (ND)
Southeast Polk 42, Des Moines, East 0 (ND)
Muscatine at Johnston (ND)
Waukee at Valley, West Des Moines (ND)
District 7
Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, North 8 (ND)
Lewis Central 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14 (ND)
Marshalltown 28, Ames 14 (ND)
Sioux City, East 37, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0 (ND)
Urbandale 17, Linn-Mar, Marion 16 (ND)
Waukee at Valley, West Des Moines (ND)
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
Tri-Center, Neola @ ACGC
Winterset @ Ballard
Wilton @ Benton Community
Sioux City, West @ Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley
Cedar Rapids Jefferson @ Cedar Rapids, Washington
Bellevue @ Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
AGWSR, Ackley @ Colo-Nesco
Vinton-Shellsburg @ Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Davenport, West @ Davenport, North
Pekin @ Davis County, Bloomfield
Bedford @ East Mills
North Scott, Eldridge @ Epworth, Western Dubuque
Burlington @ Fort Madison
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton @ Glidden-Ralston
Gilbert @ Greene County
Fairfield @ Grinnell
East Sac County @ IKM-Manning
Dubuque, Senior @ Iowa City, West
Muscatine @ Johnston
Centerville @ Keokuk
Newell-Fonda @ Kingsley-Pierson
Hinton @ Logan-Magnolia
Gladbrook-Reinbeck @ Melcher-Dallas
Twin Cedars, Bussey @ Meskwaki Settlement School
Iowa City, Liberty @ Mid-Prairie, Wellman
Okoboji, Milford vs. Okoboji, Milford @ MMCRU
Lamoni @ Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Maquoketa @ Mount Vernon
Waverly-Shell Rock @ New Hampton
Denver @ North Fayette Valley
Woodward Academy @ Ogden
Norwalk @ Oskaloosa
Pella Christian @ PCM, Monroe
Treynor @ Red Oak
St. Mary’s, Remsen @ River Valley, Correctionville
Iowa Falls-Alden @ Roland-Story, Story City
Postville @ Saint Ansgar
Interstate 35, Truro @ Saydel
Estherville Lincoln Central @ Sheldon
Manson Northwest Webster @ South Hamilton, Jewell
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids @ South O’Brien, Paullina
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction @ Springville
South Winneshiek, Calmar @ Starmont
West Branch @ Tipton
Dike-New Hartford @ Union, La Porte City
Waukee @ Valley, West Des Moines
Van Buren Community @ Wayne, Corydon
Nodaway Valley @ West Central Valley, Stuart
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars @ West Sioux, Hawarden