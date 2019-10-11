Area teams
CLASS 3A:
District 1
Storm Lake 24, Denison-Schleswig 0
District 2
Webster City 27, Humboldt 21
District 3
Independence 30, Charles City 7
West Delaware, Manchester 26, Decorah 20
Waterloo, East 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
District 4
Center Point-Urbana 7, Maquoketa 0
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 30, Marion 0
District 5
Iowa City, Liberty 14, Central DeWitt 12
District 7
Knoxville 22, South Tama County, Tama 6
Pella 35, Oskaloosa 3
District 8
Carlisle 30, Ballard 27
North Polk, Alleman 17, Gilbert 10
Norwalk 24, Bondurant-Farrar 3
District 9
Glenwood 54, A-D-M, Adel 18
Harlan 14, Lewis Central 6
CLASS 2A:
District 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 36, Sheldon 8
Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
District 2
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, SE Valley 0
Spirit Lake 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
Estherville Lincoln Central at Algona
District 3
Clear Lake 35, Forest City 0
Ia Falls-Alden 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
New Hampton 13, Crestwood, Cresco 7
District 4
North Fayette Valley 42, Oelwein 22
Waukon 20, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 7
District 5
Camanche 45, Mount Vernon 10
District 6
Williamsburg 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
District 7
West Marshall, State Center 28, Nevada 7
District 8
Des Moines Christian 38, PCM, Monroe 13
District 9
Greene County 26, Atlantic 0
OABCIG 54, Shenandoah 7
CLASS 1A:
District 1
Unity Christian 2, Emmetsburg 0
Western Christian, Hull 21, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
District 2
South Central Calhoun 39, Madrid 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 28, Pocahontas Area 26 (OT)
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Lake Mills 7
Denver 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
Osage 27, North Butler 0
District 4
Bellevue 21, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
District 5
Sigourney-Keota 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6
Wapello 57, Van Buren Community 14
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 50, Jesup 16
South Hardin 18, East Marshall, LeGrand 12
North Linn, Troy Mills at Regina, Iowa City
District 7
Pella Christian 56, Colfax-Mingo 14
District 8
Van Meter 20, Panorama, Panora 0
District 9
Cherokee, Washington 44, MVAOCOU 0
Treynor 36, Missouri Valley 6
Underwood 20, East Sac County 0
CLASS A:
District 1
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Akron-Westfield 0
Hinton 47, MMCRU 0
District 2
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 8, Manson Northwest Webster 0
District 3
Belmond-Klemme 14, Graettinger-Terril 6
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 38, North Union 12
W. Hancock, Britt 62, West Fork, Sheffield 0
District 4
Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 10
Grundy Center 42, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0 ( (ND))
Postville 53, Starmont 0
Saint Ansgar 49, South Winneshiek14
District 6
B-G-M, Brooklyn 27, Pekin 14
Durant 34, Highland, Riverside 13
Belle Plaine at Cardinal, Eldon
District 7
East Buchanan, Winthrop 41, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Hudson 14, Wapsie Valley, 7
Grundy Center 42, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0 ( (ND))
North Tama, Traer 1, GMG, Garwin 0 (GMG Forfeited)
District 8
Central Decatur, Leon 44, Martensdale-St. Marys 14
District 10
Westwood, Sloan 21, West Monona 0
Woodbury Central, 27, Logan-Magnolia 0
CLASS 8:
District 1
Harris-Lake Park 33, Newell-Fonda 0
Kingsley-Pierson 18, River Valley, Correctionville 8
Ar-We-Va, Westside at Siouxland Christian ( (ND))
St. Mary’s, Remsen at West Bend-Mallard
District 2
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57, Dunkerton 7
Northwood-Kensett 41, Janesville 19
Rockford 38, Tripoli 20
North Iowa, Buffalo Center at Riceville
District 3
Central City 51, Central, Elkader 26
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, West Central, Maynard 0
District 4
Iowa Valley, Marengo 44, Lone Tree 12
Montezuma 56, H-L-V, Victor 44
New London 52, Winfield-Mt. Union 14
WACO, Wayland 56, English Valleys, North English 46
District 5
AGWSR, Ackley 64, Baxter 18
Collins-Maxwell 44, Meskwaki Settlement School 20
Colo-Nesco 58, Melcher-Dallas 12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
District 6
Lamoni 44, East Union, Afton 6
Lenox 70, Murray 6
Moravia 52, Seymour 12
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7
District 8
Audubon 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
CLASS 4A:
District 1
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Sioux City, East 7
District 2
Ankeny Centennial 56, Fort Dodge 29
Des Moines, Roosevelt 31, Marshalltown 15
Southeast Polk 75, Sioux City, West 0
District 3
Cedar Falls 48, Waterloo, West 17
Dubuque, Senior 36, Dubuque, Hempstead 28
District 4
Linn-Mar, Marion 35, Muscatine 19
District 5
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 18
District 6
Des Moines, East 17, Mason City 13
Indianola 17, Johnston 7
Waukee 74, Ottumwa 12
District 7
Ames 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7
Urbandale 47, Des Moines, North 12
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln at Valley, West Des Moines