The Fayette County Historical and Genealogical Society’s June newsletter carried an interesting article that resulted after the donation of a photograph depicting cannon balls that once graced the lawn of the Fayette County Courthouse.
According to legend, former Iowa Governor Larrabee had arranged for an 11-foot cannon and cannon balls — relics from the Spanish American War — to be placed on the courthouse lawn. Long story short: After being in place for 79 years, the relics were donated to a scrap drive to benefit the World War II effort in 1942, according to the research by the historical club’s members.
A reminder that time marches on, and sometimes remnants of history go by the wayside.
This past month, 12 relics from the 1924 construction of today’s stone and marble courthouse, were removed as part of an update to the large courtroom on the third floor. Solid oak chairs in the jury box that had been mounted to the floor via metal pedestal bases are now gone, replaced with modern seating.
Your Board of Supervisors thought perhaps the chairs might hold a bit of nostalgia for some residents and will offer the furniture to the public in a silent bid process.
The chairs with arm rests are not free-standing, and as is, must be mounted to a base via the metal pedestal. Each chair has a thin, padded, upholstered seat and a leather inset on the back is attached with nailhead trim. To be fair to all — including employees, former judges and court staff, etc. please submit a per chair bid in a sealed envelope marked ‘Jury Box Chairs’ by dropping the envelope in the drop box outside the courthouse, leaving it in the auditor’s office, or mailing the envelope to the Fayette County Board of Supervisors, PO Box 267, West Union, IA 52175. Bids should be postmarked by or delivered by July 15. Please indicate your name, and phone number.
The highest bidder will have first choice to purchase one or more chairs at the ‘per chair’ price. The next highest bidder will have next choice and so on, until the chairs are gone.
On a related topic, Emergency Management Agency Director Lisa Roberts has been organizing and disseminating a variety of PPE: Personal Protective Equipment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Items like gowns, N95 and other sterile masks, gloves, etc. continues to arrive in shipments of numerous boxes. To create more storage space, Roberts began sifting through a storage area in the basement of the courthouse and found items dating back to World War II.
Among the items that dated back nearly 80 years, were gas masks, and armor body fragmentation vests. A label inside the vest, read: “This armor may save your life!” When properly worn it will protect vital areas against shell and grenade fragments which cause most combat casualties.
Instructions: 1. Wear armor over shirt and under field jacket. 2. Adjust side laces to make armor fit the body but still provide proper ventilation. Do not fit too tightly.
No longer serving a purpose to the modern-day Emergency Managementa Agency, the war-time items and a lot of other detritus such as paper plates, boxes, etc. were removed from the basement by Roberts and several volunteers. Items relevant to today’s COVID-19 pandemic now have a home until needed.