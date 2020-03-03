Beginning this week, the Oelwein satellite of Fayette County’s drivers license program is in a new location.
It’s now at 6 South Frederick, right next to the Oelwein chamber office, on the west side of the street. Patrons use the same outside door as for the Chamber and Oelwein Economic Development offices.
IDOT did installation and hard-wiring of equipment over two days last week, and upgraded the software and system to Windows 10, according to Fayette County Treasurer Kyle Jacobsen. Although the Treasurer’s office hadn’t been looking to move it’s location, learning it’s former location could potentially be down-sized, prompted the change to a new site. Knowing that parking could be a bit more limited, Treasurer Jacobsen notes that there is entrance to the building from the rear, however there are a few steps, so those preferring easy accessibility should use the front entrance.
As a reminder, the drivers license satellite office hours on Tuesdays in Oelwein, are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drivers license office hours at the courthouse on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays are: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
At both locations written tests are available until a half hour before closing. Please allow ample time to complete the tests, as some tests may take more time to complete. Drive tests are done by appointment only. Appointments may be scheduled upon completion of all necessary written tests. At this time, CDL drive tests are not being conducted in Oelwein.
We want to offer a couple of other newsworthy item for Fayette County residents to make note.
As a result of action by the Iowa Legislature which went into effect Jan. 1, 2020, a Bill of Sale is now required on all vehicle purchases. Save yourself a second trip to the Fayette County Treasurer’s office, and be sure to have a Bill of Sale when attempting to transfer a vehicle title. A sample bill of sale is available for download, by going to the county website, at: www.fayettecountyiowa.org.
Titling and transfer is only done at the treasurer’s office in West Union.
And lastly, have you been at all curious about those ‘Black Out’ license plates or any other specialty plates one can observe while driving down the highway? Did you know there are at least 65 different options available and most have fees attached that benefit a group or organization.
If your order the Iowa Ag Literacy plate, for example, there is a $35 initial fee which benefits the Iowa Department of Agriculture. The annual $10 registration fee continues to benefit IDALS in successive years and is in addition to the annual registration renewal fee. The goldfinch plate benefits Resources Enhancement And Protection ($35) and $10 goes to the Natural Resources Fund. The Love our Kids plate benefits
All personalized plates have additional fees. Veterans, military, EMS, firefighter, amateur radio, and persons with disabilities plates require certification and cannot be ordered online. This online process is for specialty and personalized plates only. If you need a regular county numbered plate, it must be ordered through your county treasurer’s office.