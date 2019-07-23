It seems that it is human nature to want to be great in the eyes of the world. We think that by achieving greatness, people will know that we matter. Having fame, money, power, accumulating things and possessions, are emphasized a lot in our culture. Jesus talks about what is really important, in God’s eyes. Greatness is seen differently in the Spiritual realm. Greatness is seen as humbling ourselves, and to live out God’s principles for daily living.
The disciples wanted to know how to be great in God’s kingdom. They were coming at this in a worldly mindset: ‘Who is the greatest in the kingdom of Heaven?” The question spoke a lot about intent. They desired to know the answer so they could strive to be great. Jesus lovingly reminded them that God’s ways are higher than ours. And He said: “I tell you the truth, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of Heaven. Therefore, whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of Heaven.” Matthew 18:3-4
Jesus loves us so much that He wants us to know in heart and spirit how to be like Him. JESUS CALLS US TO CHANGE AND BECOME LIKE CHILDREN. We need to trust Him to lead us in our daily living. If we go through our days seeking to learn about Him, we rest in Him to guide us. In our relationship with children, we need to take His words to heart. JESUS TEACHES US TO RESPECT CHILDREN AND TO TREAT THEM AS HIS CHILDREN.
Jesus says: “And whoever welcomes a little child in My Name welcomes Me.” Matthew 18:5 Why is this so important to our daily living? It’s because Jesus says it’s important. We also need to heed His words to not disrespect children and to not cause them to stumble. It is imperative to our well-being that we treat others in the manner in which God loves us. CHILDREN ARE ADULTS IN THE MAKING. LOVE THEM IN JESUS’ NAME.
The only day you are guaranteed to have is today. And we don’t know how much of today we have, so we need to live in the moment to serve Him. Jesus elevated children in a way never seen before. We are not to be a hindrance to children, but to love them in a way that would be pleasing to God. Jesus says: “I tell you the truth, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a child will never enter it.” And He took the children in His arms and blessed them. Mark 10:15-16
If you want to have true purpose in life, treat others in the Spirit in which God loves you. This makes every day special, because you are seeking to be child-like in your trust that God will empower you to be like Him. God works to unite us, and satan works to be divisive. Words of love and encouragement from God, go a long way to combat satan’s tactics of contempt and arrogance. Being unified in Christ means that we treat others with dignity and respect. Jesus teaches us to love as He loves us. You matter to Jesus. In that Spirit, look at others through His eyes. Keep in mind that He calls us to be like Him, and that He is the Enabler that all of us need as we care for others.
In Christian love,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church