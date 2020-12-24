Christmas means something different for every person who celebrates it. It is a family-oriented time in which people gather to enjoy the comfort of being with those we love. This year, all of us have been impacted by the corona virus. If we have not experienced it personally, we may know of someone who has been affected by this pandemic in a significant life-changing way. Our nation has lost over 300,000 people and that number keeps rising. It seems that the world in which we live is in a storm that threatens to overwhelm all those in its path.
When Jesus came and dwelt among us at Christmas over 2,000 years ago, the world in which He entered was also dealing with tumultuous times. Days and nights seemed to be filled with lots of misgivings about where humanity was headed, much like today. But God saw then, and He sees now, that the world needed a Savior, and so He sent Jesus as the Chosen One.
“For unto us a Son is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government will be on His shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of His government and peace there will be no end.” Isaiah 9:6-7
Jesus came so that people could have a life filled with hope and promise. God has plans for all of His children. No matter what you are facing, God loves you and He accepts you for who you are.
The Oelwein community is comprised of people from all walks of life, trying to find their way through ever-changing times. But we have the promise of a Savior Who loves us for who we are, and He works to make us better. No matter what you are going through during this holiday season, know that God loves you, no matter what.
JOY TO THE WORLD! THE LORD IS COME! LET EARTH RECEIVE HER KING. That message of love and redemption is still timely as we go through rough and tumble days. Keep your eyes on Jesus to lead you through your challenges. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6 God is here to help you and He is always available. Place your trust in Jesus, the Prince of Peace, as He loves you in His Father’s Name.
From my heart to yours, MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church