Jesus is here to comfort all those who come to Him for help. His words on the Sermon on the Mount are to uplift and to encourage us as we face challenges along the way.
“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God.” Matthew 5:3-9
Believers are called to model Jesus to others. We are enabled and equipped to share God’s love by giving it away to those we encounter in our travels.
This pandemic is affecting us in so many ways. It can be overwhelming as we try and process how we will get through it. Look to God to be your forever Guide. Count on Him to work in you so that you will glorify Him by loving others. Jesus knows that life is an ongoing struggle. He points us to our Father in Heaven as the ultimate source of hope and inspiration. Jesus reminds believers to be lights to the world as a lamp lights up a house.
“In the same way, let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in Heaven.” Matthew 5:16
Through the loss of loved ones throughout our nation, we can know that God is here to comfort broken hearts and souls who are searching for direction. For those who have loved and lost, Jesus knows that our hearts ache for time we no longer have with people who are physically gone out of our lives. When Mary and Martha were grieving over the loss of Lazarus, their brother, they came to Jesus individually and laid their hearts bare before the Lord. Both sisters were struggling with the loss of Lazarus and said to Jesus: “Lord, if You had been here, my brother would not have died.” John 11:21 and John 11:32
Jesus knows that there will be trials and tribulations for all of us. But He lovingly reminds us that He is here with us.
“Come to Me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30
God is here to bless and strengthen you. He is forever faithful. Seek His Counsel daily and know that even though you can’t see Him, He is at work in your heart when you believe in Him.
Jesus says to all of His followers: “I am with you always.” Matthew 28:20
We don’t have perfect lives, because we are all imperfect. But we serve a perfect Savior who identifies with our aches and pains, and He is here to guide us to His Father. He reminds you that you are loved, and that you matter to our Father in Heaven. God bless you as you seek Him.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave Byrd,
First Baptist Church