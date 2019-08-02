Progress in construction continues to be the mantra of the Fayette County Secondary Roads Department in Summer 2019. In the last ‘From the Chair’ column, work was well underway on the asphalt overlay on W51 between Arlington and Wadena. As of this writing, the project is complete and the road has been reopened to the traveling public after re-rocking of the shoulders.
In the opposite corner of Fayette County, work has begun on the $262,000 bridge replacement project over 280th Street, south of Waucoma. The existing 104-year-old structure was “scour critical” and posted at 5 tons.
And speaking of bridges, the 172-foot pre-stressed concrete span being placed over the Volga River east of Wadena is making terrific progress due to low water levels in July and August. All eight of the pre-stressed concrete beams have been placed as of this writing.
If you traveled Nature Road through Auburn the last week of July, you may have questioned the temporary 25 mph speed limit signs leading up to the bridge. The ends of this span over the Little Turkey River, were recently sand-blasted by Central Tank Coatings of Elgin, to remove years of accumulated salt, sand and rust. The goal of this project is to slow rusting and decay on the I-beams of this 178-foot bridge, built in 1960. Once weather-related detritus was removed, the ends of the beams were sprayed with a sealant. Did you know the Nature Road bridge had an average daily traffic count of 260 in 2017?
One of the more visible projects in central Fayette County this summer has been the shoulder-widening and culvert extensions and replacement on W-14 (R Avenue) from Highway 3 to Hawkeye. In all, there are 11 culverts seeing some kind of work, with three being replaced entirely, by Top Grade Excavating, of Farley.
The three Corrugated Metal Pipe culverts to be completely replaced with precast RCB culverts are located between 110th and 120th Streets, 90th and 100th and 80th and 90th Streets, requiring complete closure of R Avenue during that time, so plan ahead if you can.
Shoulder work and smaller culvert work is being done by Fayette County Roads crews on the northern most end of W14 in preparation for a new asphalt overlay in 2021.
Although summer is typically the biggest season for construction, the planning for next year’s projects is ongoing. Bids will now be taken in November to replace the bridge on 240th Street, over Turner Creek in Windsor township. The project calls for pre-cast beams to be set atop concrete abutments. The project will be one of 10 research projects around the state using ultra high performance concrete.
Your County Board of Supervisors is also pursuing entering into an essential bond agreement that would provide us with $5 million to begin addressing HMA (hot mix asphalt) overlay needs on several county roads – sooner rather than later. More about that in the next ‘From the Chair’ column later in August, as details become available to us.
The projects detailed are only some the highlights of all work going on around the county. Roads employees have also been rebuilding and re-rocking a couple of gravel roads around the county where they hope to improve drainage from the road surface by bringing dirt from the ditches back to the center of the roadway to build crown. Although the process can be a bit ‘ugly’ at first, with time those roads will improve.
Although construction has been a large focus of our updates from County Engineer Joel Fantz at our Monday board meetings this summer, our time in-between is busy too. Supervisor Tellin is serving on a committee tasked with creating a county-wide solar ordinance, and updating the existing wind ordinance.
Action taken by the Fayette County Planning & Zoning Commission requires our stamp of approval, although items considered by the County Zoning Board of Adjustment, do not.
Some of the organizations on which we serve are currently preparing to have a presence at the Iowa State Fair, such as Scenic Byways and Fayette County Economic Development. Speaking of fairs – we hope that like us, you very much enjoyed the efforts of the Fayette County Fair Board’s continued revitalization of this gem. We look forward to seeing the Agricultural Society’s plans for next year.
Janell Bradley is chairwoman of the Fayette County Board of Supervisor. She can be reached by email at jbradley@co.fayette.ia.us or 563-422-3538.