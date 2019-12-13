The month of December often results in longer check lists of "Things to Do," for many in preparation for the holiday season and the end of the year. Likely, you’re among those preparing for family visits and remembering neighbors and friends with appreciation for their kindnesses throughout the year.
Your leaders in Fayette County Government are preparing our own "To Do" lists as we begin reviewing 2020-21 budgets with department heads and hear requests for funding from non-profit agencies.
In the next year, the Board would like to delegate funds to non-profit groups and civic organizations by hearing requests annually in the early spring. The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will be accepting requests for fiscal 2020-21 until Jan. 9, 2020.
Keep in mind, not all funding requests, will necessarily be awarded, and/or some requests may be partially funded. The Board will determine a total sum of funds to be allocated and requests will be considered from a pre-determined amount.
January is also the time for the Board to make appointments to several boards and commissions. There are currently a couple of vacancies on the Compensation Commission for Eminent Domain. This commission hasn’t been called to action in more than a decade and only meets if there is an issue. There’s a vacancy to fill in the category of business owners. If you would be interested in adding your name to the list please contact one of your supervisors, or request an application from the auditor’s office.
As your Board of Supervisors reflects on 2019, there are also a few things on our wish list for the next year:
• a less-challenging winter/spring as it relates to road conditions.
• adoption of a solar ordinance once the Planning and Zoning Commission has given the document its stamp of approval.
• a new scale (estimated cost of $60,000) at the county’s transfer station south of Fayette.
• appointment of an assessor to fill the vacancy.
• a 2020-21 budget that will see the construction of a storage building for the Sheriff’s Department and a new county shop for Secondary Roads.
Additionally, reflection on the year has us grateful for:
• A $490,000 REAP grant to purchase 134 acres of oak savanna and wetlands for public recreation and education — to be managed by Fayette County Conservation.
• A Secondary Roads department willing to "go the extra mile" and both replace/extend culverts and get all the shoulders prepped in advance of paving on W-14 next summer.
• A smooth transition to a new economic development/tourism organization.
• All the county residents who showed patience in what was a very tough winter (and hopefully an anomaly!).
• The dedication of the Planning and Zoning Commission and appointees to a special commission to develop an updated wind ordinance and a new solar ordinance that we expect to approve soon.
• A 10,000 copy reprint of the River Bluffs Scenic Byways “tear sheet” maps featuring the sites, sounds and tastes of Fayette and Clayton counties – encouraging tourism in this great place we call home.
In closing, let me say this: Perhaps you haven’t always agreed with every decision we as a Board of Supervisors have made, but know that we have strived to be fiscally responsible, while hoping to provide amenities that attract and keep residents in Fayette County.
Janell Bradley is the chair of the Fayette County Board of Supervisors. She can be reached by email at jbradley@co.fayette.ia.us, phone at 563-422-3538 and mail at PO Box 267, West Union, IA 52175