ELGIN — Join the “Full Moon Night Walk” at the Gilbertson campground, 1810 Agate Road, Elgin, on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., with Fayette County Conservation Naturalist Brian Gibbs.
This is a self-guided, illuminated one-mile round trip walk along the Turkey River and woods. Participants can grab a hot chocolate at the shelter house then walk a plowed path back to the barn, enjoy a bonfire and get their photo with Sasquatch!
More information is on the Fayette County Conservation Facebook page. Or contact Gibbs at Brianfcc@gmail.com or 563-426-5740.