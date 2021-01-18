Strap on a pair of snowshoes and explore the beauty of a winter evening at Ham Marsh north of Independence in the “Full Moon Snowshoe” on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Participants will meet at 6 p.m. in the parking area at 1747 Indiana Ave. Cost is $5 for all ages or $15 a family. If the sky is clear, the moon will light the way. No prior snowshoeing experience is necessary. All ages are welcome. Register at mycountyparks.com under Buchanan County, Events tab, or call Michael Maas 319-636-2617, mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.