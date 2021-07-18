WEST UNION — The 168th Annual Fayette County Fair, which runs July 20-24, promises to offer lots of entertainment, lots of livestock, lots of food, and, according to Fair Board President Kevin Converse, lots of fun.
“I call our fair ‘The Fun Fair,’” he said. “Some people say it’s corny, or a childish phrase, but to me, it represents that one week per year when you can try to forget about all the problems out there and just have fun. The Fair Board prides themselves on providing the most fun at the lowest cost.”
He went on to reflect on how last year’s fair was one that barely became a reality.
“As I reflect back to last year and look forward to this year, I am reminded of how different our world is today. Last year we found out we took a lot of things for granted. We were forced to assess what is truly important in our lives. Last year, because of all the uncertainty, and how some people tried to shut down our fair. It was the first time in my 15 years on the board, and six years as president, that a lot of the fair was not fun for me or my fellow board members. Because of that, the entire fair board has been highly motivated to make this the biggest and best fair that any of us have been a part of.”
Converse added that even though this year’s fair won’t have the restrictions it had last year, many of the “common sense strategies” that we used last year; cleaning, sanitizing, extra staff , will continue this year.
“It just makes sense and gives everyone participating a better experience,” he said.
Based on current concert ticket sales, Converse says this will be the biggest concert in 20 years. Gary Allan will headline the concert Saturday, July 24. Opening acts include Sara Evans and the Cory Farley Band. The entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s right where you need to be to have the most fun on Saturday, July 24, guaranteed. Our demo derby set car count records in 2020 and will be just as big this year. Thursday night’s school bus races will be family fun at its best and the Wednesday night races will be put on by one of the best dirt track crews in the nation.”
FAIR CHEDULE
The Fayette County Fair begins on Tuesday. The 4-H Exhibit Hall will be open Tuesday, July 20 to Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m.to 9 p.m. Entertainment and competition schedules are listed below:
COMMUNITY/ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
Tuesday, July 20
8 a.m. Barbecue Contest begins, Bandstand
Noon. Free kids’ games with queen candidates, Country School
2 p.m. Story Reading with fair queen candidates, Country School
3-5 p.m. Free face painting with queen candidates, Commercial Hall
4 p.m. Barbecue Contest judging, Bandstand
4 p.m. Mr. Nick making balloon sculptures for kids, Bandstand
4 p.m. Live music by Beau Timmerman, Bandstand
4:30 p.m. Free-will donation feed: watermelon, sweet corn, and pork burgers, Bandstand
5:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony, Bandstand
6 p.m. Queen Crowning and candidates will auction pies, Bandstand
9:30 p.m. Light parade featuring local fire departments, at dusk, Grandstand
Wednesday,
July 21
1, 3 and 5 p.m. Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
2 p.m. Story Reading with the fair queens, Country School
3-5 p.m. Free face painting with fair queens, Commercial Hall
7 p.m. Hot Laps Race; 7:30 p.m. Fayette County Fair Race, both in Grandstand. Cost, $15; ages 5 and under admit free.
Thursday, July 22
7:30-11 a.m. Free veterans’ breakfast, Dance Pavilion
1, 3 and 5 p.m. Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
2 p.m. Story Reading with the fair queens, Country School
3-5 p.m. Free face painting with fair queens, Commercial Hall
7 p.m. School Bus Races, Grandstand. Cost, $10; ages 5 and under admit free.
Friday, July 23
1, 3 and 5 p.m. Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
2 p.m. Story Reading with the fair queens, Country School
3-5 p.m. Free face painting with queens, Commercial Hall
7 p.m. Demolition Derby, Grandstand. Cost, $10; ages 5 and under admit free.
Saturday, July 24
9 a.m. Tractorcade tractor ride, Grandstand
1, 3 and 5 p.m. Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
2 p.m. Story Reading with the fair queens, Country School
3-5 p.m. Free face painting with queen candidates, Commercial Hall
4 p.m. Live music by Beau Timmerman, Bandstand
5:30 p.m., Gates open for 6:30 p.m. Gary Allan Concert with special guests Sara Evans and Cory Farley Band, Grandstand. Advance tickets at Unionland Feed and Food Market, 108 S. Walnut St., West Union, 563-422-5022 and online at Midwestix, https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/gary-allan-sara-evans-fcf2021/listing. Grandstand seating and trackside standing-only tickets are still available.
4-H AND FFA
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, July 20
9 a.m. Horse Show, Hoof Beat Arena
12:30 p.m. Meat Goats Show, Stephens Building
2:30 p.m. Clover Kids Sheep and Meat Goat Shows, Stephens Building
3 p.m. Market and Breeding Sheep Show, Stephens Building
5 p.m., Club booth judging, Static Exhibit Hall
Wednesday,
July 21
8 a.m. Swine Show, Stephens Building
12:30 p.m. Broiler and Poultry Show, Rabbit and Poultry Barn
3 p.m. Rabbit Show, Rabbit and Poultry Barn
Thursday, July 22
9 a.m. Breeding and Market Beef Show, Stephens Building
Friday, July 23
9 a.m. Kids Day Levels K-3 Camp, Static Exhibit Hall
10 a.m. Dairy and Dairy Goat Show, Stephens Building
Saturday, July 24
2 p.m. Clover Kids Graduation Ceremony, Dance Pavilion
3 p.m. Achievement Auction, Dance Pavilion
OPEN CLASS SCHEDULE
Tuesday, July 20
8 a.m.-2 p.m. Open Class Baked and Canned Goods entry check-in; 3 p.m. judging, Static Exhibit Hall
Thursday, July 22
3-4 p.m. Open Class Pickle Contest entry check-in, Bandstand
4:30 p.m. Aunt Bea’s Pickle Contest Judging, Bandstand
Saturday, July 24
9 a.m. Open Class Horse Show, Hoof Beat Arena