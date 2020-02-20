Subtracting fractions in recipes, rearranging geometric component shapes to make new ones, discussing questions with no wrong answers, and a good old arithmetic contest were among the activities enjoyed by the 180 students and family members who signed in for Wings Park Elementary Family Math Night on Thursday.
There was some friendly competition.
Sutton Smith attended with her friend Rilynne Reaves.
"I liked that the kids were playing a game [on] how well they add and subtract in their heads," said Sutton's mother Vanessa Smith, referencing the "number knockout" station.
"We've never really had a Math Night before," Wings Park Principal Justin McGuinness said. "It shows some of the things we work on in math at each grade level, activities parents can do at home with the kids and how teaching math has changed over the years. Always one of the main goals is to get parents involved in the school."
At the "new math" station, students answered which number in a series of four — 9, 16, 25 and 43 — did not fit. "The even number" and "the one with one digit" were just some of the answers. ("The one that isn't a square," the reporter accidentally raised her hand and blurted out.)
Yes, there were multiple correct answers, and parents may think of math differently from their children.
"The point is to discuss it as a family," as to the different logical ways everyone approaches a problem, said Sarah Sieck with the Keystone Area Education Agency Oelwein office.
Sieck then asked students and families how they psychologically approached math, with multiple choices drawn from children's book titles ranging from "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" by Judith Viorst, to "Know and Follow the Rules," by Cheri J. Meiners, to "The Little Engine that Could" by Watty Piper to "Oh the 'Thinks' You Can Think" by Dr. Seuss.
Most responded with options three and four — essentially perseverance and curiosity.
Sieck used to be the "Know and Follow the Rules" math teacher, she said, but she morphed into the "Engine that Could" and "'Thinks' You Can Think" type.
"At the National Aeronautics Space Administration, they build rockets," Sieck said. "It's important when you build a rocket, you get the right answer. But along the way, they try things, see if an approach works, and if it doesn't, they adjust."
"Thinking like a mathematician," is how Sieck described the NASA approach to engineering, referencing the books about perseverance and curiosity.
"Rules and tricks are good, but sometimes they fail us," she said.
At the "snack attack" station, fourth-grader MaKenley Raber held the measuring cup up to eye level as she subtracted fractions to get the amount of marshmallows just right for her baggie of snack mix, with coaching from teacher Trixie Reed. The younger students had a simpler introduction to fractions on the other side of the table.
Teacher Tina Vandenhul discussed tangram puzzles at her station.
"We're working on the awareness of geometric shapes and how they fit together to create other shapes, using pieces for attention to numbers," Vandenhul said.
First-grader Chase Rugger made an ellipse or oval shape by cutting out and rearranging geometric pieces that were first patterned together to make a heart.
Cameron Scharnhorst tried the older students' puzzle where he had to use two small shape cutouts disassembled from a large square and make a small square that also had to contain three rabbits, with assistance from off-duty paraeducator Chantel Hall, who was attending as a mother, as his mother, Jeanette Collins, watched.
"It's a lot of fun, really, but they're learning," Vandenhul said. "A lot of it is realizing there's a lot more to math than numbers, and it can be fun."