GARANAVILLO — About 150 gallons of a fungicide spilled onto a section of County Highway X47 about five miles south of Garanavillo Friday morning.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office and Garnavillo Fire Department were dispatched at about 6:30 a.m. to a chemical spill on Kale Ave (X47) just south of Highway 52 which is about 5 miles south of Garnavillo.
A gate had malfunctioned causing a crate containing Headline fungicide to slide off a truck and onto the roadway where about 150 gallons of the chemical spilled, according to a news release from Sheriff Michael Tschirgi.
The Garnavillo Fire Department contained the spill. Emergency crews on scene planned to have the spill cleaned up and the road open by 9:30 a.m.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Guttenberg Police Department were also on scene assisting.
A supplemental label for the fungicide approved in 2009 by the Environmental Protection Agency says in case of a spill on a paved surface, "mop and remove to chemical wast storage area until proper disposal can be made if product cannot be used according to label.
"Dike and contain the spill with inert material (sand, earth, etc.) and transfer liquid and solid diking material to separate containers for disposal. Remove contaminated clothing and wash affected skin areas with soap and water. Wash clothing before reuse. Keep the spill out of all sewers and open bodies of water."