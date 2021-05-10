Coe College of Cedar Rapids snapped up a gem for its Kohawks softball team Monday as Oelwein High School senior Naomi Gaede signed her letter of intent to play there.
Since the summer after her freshman year, Gaede has ranked in the top three on the team in one or more offensive areas.
In batting average, she was third freshman year behind two seniors (.324) and led her team sophomore (.269) and junior year (.385).
In runs batted in, she was second freshman year (19) and third in the short season last summer, junior year (9). She led home runs the last two years with two her sophomore and three her junior year.
“Naomi is a very hard-working player, she works very hard to get better each day at practice,” said head coach Bob Lape. “She will be a great addition to the Coe team. She is a competitor and wants to do her very best each day.”
Gaede said Oelwein’s softball program has given her a strong foundation.
“(I’m) definitely going to remember the techniques I’ve learned batting-wise,” Gaede said. “Coach Lape has taught us a technique where you trigger before you swing and that has helped us tremendously as an overall offensive team. You can see stats and numbers have gone up tremendously from the year before because of the reps that we take and the technique that we’re using.”
She also credited her team for constructive feedback.
“They’re always there and they’re going to correct you if you’re wrong and help you get better,” she said.
“She’s put a lot of hard work and effort into it,” said her mother, Jessica Michels, who also played high school softball albeit more briefly.
That Gaede has been listed as catcher all three years doesn’t tell the full story, says her mom.
“Naomi has actually gotten to play a lot of different positions over the years,” said Michels. “She’s had three different coaches in her high school career.
“She was always willing and able to take that opportunity and go forth with it. She really puts her heart and soul into softball,” she said.
Gaede plans to study business at Coe with an emphasis in agribusiness, which she indicated may mean transferring in ag credits.