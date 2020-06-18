December 20, 1943 — June 11, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Gail (Olson) Wick passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Tucson, Arizona, on June 11, 2020.
She was born December 20, 1943, to Julian and Margaret Olson. She graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1962.
After graduating from business college, she moved to Arlington, Virginia, where she worked for the Pentagon for several years.
In 1968 she returned to Iowa, where she married John Wick on August 24, 1968. They lived in New Hampshire until 1985, when they moved to Tucson.
She is survived by two sons, Christopher Wick (Catherine), Matthew Wick (Brandy Honeycutt); and one granddaughter, Hypatia, all of Tucson. She is also survived by one sister, Marcia (Olson) Pepin, of Independence; three nieces, Jo Hoffman (Mike) of Peoria, Arizona, Brenda Fox (Gary) of Oelwein; and Shelley Lujan (Ted) of West Union; one nephew, Michael Pepin (Sheila) of Oelwein and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband who passed away on July 12, 2015, and by her parents, Margaret and Julian Olson, and a nephew in 1964.
A memorial is set for a later date in Tucson.