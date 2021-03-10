Oelwein High School students gave a vocal concert on Tuesday. Although they have given a couple of others, this was the first one of the year held in the Williams Center for the Arts. It was organized thoughtfully, with students split into groups by half-hour time slots to reduce the audience size at any one time and allow for social distancing. Masks were worn.
GALLERY: Oelwein High School Vocal Concert Tuesday hits right notes
- By MIRA SCHMITT-CASH reporter@oelweindailyregister.com
-
-
Trending Recipes
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 88%
- Feels Like: 54°
- Heat Index: 58°
- Wind: 20 mph
- Wind Chill: 54°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:27:30 AM
- Sunset: 06:08:29 PM
- Dew Point: 55°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
TORNADO WATCH 16 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST IOWA ALLAMAKEE FAYETTE WINNESHIEK IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA HOUSTON IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BUFFALO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, CALEDONIA, DECORAH, OELWEIN, AND WAUKON.
Weather Alert
...A CLUSTER OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA...SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN THROUGH 815 PM. At 712 PM CST, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of New Albin to near Waucoma. Movement was northeast at 70 mph. Wind gusts to 45 mph and small hail are possible with these storms. Locations that may be impacted through 815 pm include... La Crosse, Decorah, La Crescent, Viroqua, Waukon, Caledonia, Lansing, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Postville, Westby, Bangor, Spring Grove, Cashton, Houston, Calmar, Ossian, Mabel and Stoddard.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 20mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 20mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 20mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 21mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 21mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 19mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 18mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 16mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 16mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 15mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 14mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Trending
Articles
- New cafe to open in Fayette at familiar spot
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Oelwein man charged in abuse of baby
- Wapsie Valley’s Ott commits to Wartburg football
- Jesup's Lineau named NICL East Player of the Year
- Fayette County Sheriff's Log
- Celebrating AmeriCorps and FoodCorps in Oelwein
- Wartburg professor wins prestigious ICMA Eighmey award
- North Fayette Valley girls basketball puts six on all-conference team
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.