WEST UNION — During their regular Monday meeting, the Fayette County Supervisors met with Trisha Wilkins from Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) regarding funding.
During the meeting, Wilkins went over the programs offered by the organization, specifically in Fayette County.
“We provide assistance on many levels and the funding we have received has had a hand in us helping our clients or has helped us pay agencies on the behalf of clients,” she said.
“However, as with many agencies like ours, we are seeing cuts in that funding, and the gap between what we need to help our clients and what we have available keeps getting wider and wider,” continued Wilkins. “We need community support more than ever, and we have are extremely grateful for the support we have received from Fayette County.”
During the meeting, Wilkins also addressed concerns keeping one of NEICAC’s most popular programs, Earl Public Transit, afloat.
“We have lost hundreds of thousands in revenue in regards to this program,” Wilkins said.
“Through other programs implemented, we have lost a significant amount of our riders, and that has made it difficult to keep the program running smoothly,” she continued. “The cost to run the program as-is is taking away some of the funding we need in other areas. We can’t continue the program if it affects the other areas of what we do.”
Wilkins was quick to note that, while it may be a struggling program now, she has hope that the EARL Transit program will again be fruitful for the agency.
“We are the only one of its kind in the area,” Wilkins said. “It will make a large impact on the community if we go away, and that is something we are trying hard to keep from happening.”
Wilkins also said that they are always on the lookout for new drivers for the transit program.
“To say we are struggling with funding, but that we need more drivers may seem odd,” she said. “However, the more drivers we have, the more riders we can accept. The more riders we accept the more revenue we bring in.”
In other news
The Fayette County Supervisors met with Jess Wegner regarding the approval of an appointment to a vacancy on the Fayette County Board of Health. Dentist Clint Ambroson was unanimously appointed to the vacancy.
“We think he will do really well,” said Wegner. “We feel confi dent in the recommendation.”
The Fayette County Supervisors will meet again for their regular session at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23 the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union.