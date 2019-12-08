Gerald D. “Jerry” Faust, 76, of Oelwein, died Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care in Oelwein.
Private family services will be held.
Gerald Duane Faust was born June 11, 1943 in Fayette County, Iowa the son of Earl and Erma (Schmidt) Faust.
Jerry is survived by his brothers: Larry Faust (Linda Caldwell) of Oelwein and Derald Faust of Oelwein.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Alvin, Lloyd, Robert and Lavern; and a sister: Ruth Johnson.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.
