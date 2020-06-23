As restrictions on museum closures are lifted, the German American Museum, Library and Family History Center in St. Lucas will reopen to the public beginning July 1.
The museum public hours are Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., and other days by appointment. Call Virginia at 563-778-2710 for a tour.
“We are excited about the many new exhibits throughout the museum and the eight new display cases on the first floor,” states Carl Most, secretary of the St. Lucas Historical Society.
The monthly museum speaker series will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Joe Tillman of Forest City will discuss reasons for immigration plus travel routes followed by immigrants to Northeast Iowa, touching on those who settled in Ossian, Festina, Spillville and St. Lucas, including from his ancestral research.