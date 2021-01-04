OELWEIN — Patrons of the popular summer food truck Get ‘R Fried will be happy to know the owners have set up a winter indoor location in the former Two Brothers Restaurant at the corner of West Charles Street and South Frederick Avenue in the heart of downtown Oelwein.
Get ‘R Fried owners Tracy and Michelle Rupright had many requests from customers to keep serving their unique fair food menu after the couple announced closing their food stand for the season located at O-Town Hobbies, 1600 S. Frederick in November.
They decided to check into available locations and ended up leasing the empty restaurant for the next three months. Tracy said that should take care of most of the cold months.
Get ‘R Fried started as a fundraiser five years ago when one of their daughters needed to raise money to go to Team USA Volleyball in Australia. They did their fundraising through a contract with the school. Following the success of the fundraiser, the Ruprights opted to take their food truck on the road.
Tracy had been a certified welder for Caterpillar until the company went out of business. He and Michelle found a trailer for sale on Facebook and modified it into a rolling food stand, making the circuit of county fairs and carnivals in Iowa and Illinois. They came home with certificates and trophies for best fair food awards, including from the Bremer County Fair the past two years.
“We’re pretty proud of our quality of food and strive to make it the best for our customers,” Tracy said. “We don’t do anything little here. We aim to fill you up.”
He is referring to the generous portions that are served of pretty much everything on the menu from the burgers and fries to the 14-inch calzones and full-plate funnel cakes. And don’t forget the donuts made fresh each day.
Tracy said in addition to making good food, he and Michelle wanted to keep it affordable. He remembers taking his wife and daughters Olivia, Maja and Elia to the fair when they were little and nearly going broke just buying lunch, let alone getting tickets for rides or trinkets. In their business they want their customers to be satisfied in both their appetites and wallets.
Michelle said they started with a small menu and have built from that. They test new food items on customers with free samples. If they don’t get a good review, the item is off the menu.
Michelle said the pandemic hit their business pretty hard in the beginning, since their fair circuit was all but canceled this year, with only a handful of summer venues available. She said they had to rethink their business to keep it going. That’s when Anthony Ricchio offered them a spot in his parking lot at O-Town Hobbies where they set up their food truck and got the word out on Facebook that they were there. Michelle said it didn’t take long for customers to find them and become regulars.
Now, with their move indoors, customers can choose to dine in if they wish, or order their food to-go as they have in the past. A couple of new items that are gaining in popularity are the deep-fried ice cream sandwiches and smashburgers, which are their bacon cheeseburgers as shown in the photo only with double meat and cheese. You have to “smash” them to take a bite.
Get ‘R Fried is open Tuesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 2 South Frederick Ave. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and masks are required when entering, leaving or moving about the restaurant, but can be removed once you are seated. Persons can call in orders to be picked up at 319-830-5967. The full menu with prices can be found on the Get ‘R Fried Facebook page.