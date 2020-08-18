Tyler Hollingsworth is the Oelwein Police Department's newest officer. The department on July 29 posted a "Five Questions" feature on its Facebook page to introduce him to the public. Here are his answers:
Favorites: Pizza- Pepperoni, pineapple and jalapeño from Brenz Pizza Co.
NFL Team: Football isn’t my thing, but I love baseball, and the Detroit Tigers are my team.
Vacation Spot: Hot Springs, North Carolina
Movie of all time: "Open Range" with Robert Duvall and Kevin Costner. My dad and I could re-enact the whole movie!
First car: 1996 Honda Accord. I got it for free from my brother, so I used my money for a drum set. It has been suggested that maybe my first transportation was a horse.