Tyler Hollingsworth is the Oelwein Police Department's newest officer. The department on July 29 posted a "Five Questions" feature on its Facebook page to introduce him to the public. Here are his answers:

Favorites: Pizza- Pepperoni, pineapple and jalapeño from Brenz Pizza Co.

NFL Team: Football isn’t my thing, but I love baseball, and the Detroit Tigers are my team.

Vacation Spot: Hot Springs, North Carolina

Movie of all time: "Open Range" with Robert Duvall and Kevin Costner. My dad and I could re-enact the whole movie!

First car: 1996 Honda Accord. I got it for free from my brother, so I used my money for a drum set. It has been suggested that maybe my first transportation was a horse.