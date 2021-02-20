February is heart month, and for Clermont couple Mike Olson and Brenda Naley, this means so much more than it does for the average duo.
Through 16 years of marriage, Mike’s three heart attacks, the couple’s divorce, their reconnection, and multiple health issues, Mike and Brenda have experienced an abundance of moments regarding matters of the heart.
“I know I’m in capable hands,” Mike said with a smile of the daily help he receives from Brenda who has been working as a nursing assistant at Stoney Brook Assisted Living for many years. “She’s always been able to get me back on track!”
“It has been a journey,” Brenda agreed quietly of Mike’s three heart attacks spanning 13 years, which resulted in a total of five stents. “It’s scary to see him hurting like that. I’m just thankful each one was caught as early as they were.”
In 2008, while the couple was still married, Mike, who spent the bulk of his weeks on the road as a cross-country trucker, was mowing the lawn outside he and Brenda’s Clermont home.
“My chest started hurting and I couldn’t stop sweating,” he recalled of the day he experienced his first heart attack at age 53.
“I stopped for a bit, and lit up a cigarette,” he said, shaking his head slowly while letting out a slight chuckle.
“I knew something was going on, but I didn’t know what.”
“He came inside and he was all sweaty,” Brenda remembered. “I asked him what was wrong and he said ‘Nothing.'”
“I thought I was invincible, that I could walk on water,” Mike said, noting that while he knew something was happening, he didn’t yet realize how serious his condition was.
“Brenda told me she thought I was having a heart attack and had me lie down on the couch until the ambulance could come and get me,” he said. “When they got there, they checked me over and told me I was having a heart attack right then and there.”
Mike took a 27-minute helicopter to a hospital in La Crosse Wisconsin, where he immediately underwent surgery to place two stents to clear his arteries.
He was home within days and back on the road, driving truck just a few weeks later.
“It didn’t scare me,” he said, adding that despite the heart attack he continued to smoke regularly while continuing to drive cross-country each week.
“I was driving semis all over the country and I felt fine, so I didn’t take it seriously or make any of the changes I should have been making,” he said.
For the next few years, Mike’s health stayed intact, while his marriage to longtime love, Brenda, did not.
“We were divorced after being married for 16 years, and reconnected about three years after that,” Brenda said.
“We hadn’t talked for a long time and ran into each other at the gas station in West Union,” Mike remembered. “We met for coffee and never looked back!”
“We have a renewed appreciation for each other,” said Brenda. “There were things we both faced and we realized we really like each other and giving it another try made a lot of sense!”
Not long after they reconnected, six years after his first heart attack, Mike found himself alone in Wisconsin one evening, trying to rest in his semi, when a familiar feeling took over his body.
“I tried to lie down in the truck, but I just couldn’t get comfortable,” he said. “I lit a cigarette and grabbed a pop, trying to calm myself down.”
It was about at this point that he started sweating, a sensation he remembered clearly from six-years earlier.
“I called Brenda and told her I wasn’t feeling well,” Mike said.
“I knew it was something serious, Mike doesn’t usually talk about how he feels,” Brenda said. “I told him to hang up and dial 911.”
Mike dialed 911 and remembers hearing the sirens signaling help was on its way just minutes later.
“I went to light up another cigarette while I was waiting, but I ended up just tossing them back on the dash,” he said, adding that he hasn’t had a cigarette since that night.
“I was alone and scared,” Mike said. “Reality really hit me, and I was far away from home. Far from my kids, my grandkids, and Brenda,” he continued. “I knew I wanted to do better.”
Once first responders were able to get to the Clermont man, they rushed him to the hospital where he received two more stents to clear blocked arteries.
After that, Mike began making small, but important changes to his daily life.
“When I was on the road, I’d park in the back of the parking lot, not up front,” he said. “I’d make myself walk to the building when I needed a shower, to use the restroom or anything else.”
For the next six years, Mike continued to make changes while his relationship with Brenda flourished. Eventually, Brenda moved back into the Clermont home she and Mike had purchased in 2005 while they were still married.
“I wanted someone here while I was on the road, so one day I just asked her if she’d move back in!” Mike said with a smile.
“It was like coming back home,” Brenda responded with a grin.
However, in 2020, Mike would face a variety of health challenges that would affect him for many months from a battle with vertigo, a prostate cancer diagnosis, pneumonia, and a third heart attack.
“I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early July, and around that time I developed vertigo, which kept me off the road,” Mike said, adding that physical therapy helped him overcome many of the challenges he faced with the vertigo.
“It just takes over, and the dizziness is too much to handle,” he said.
During that time, Mike, who had also been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, came down with pneumonia.
“At first they thought it was COVID, so they did all the testing for that,” he said. “Thankfully, that came back negative, but I was still sick as a dog.”
Mike has yet to begin treatment for the prostate cancer, and says that with regular monitoring the doctors have a positive outlook.
“They keep monitoring my numbers, and they are going down,” Mike said. “We’re just watching things and making plans as we go.”
By October, Mike was on the mend – until one Saturday evening when he developed a feeling, which he describes as “uneasy.”
“I just couldn’t relax,” he remembered. “It felt like acid reflux, like a good burp would clear it all up.”
“He woke me up and told me he wasn’t feeling well, and I knew it was important because that’s not the kind of thing Mike would normally do,” said Brenda.
They decided to make the trip to Decorah, where Mike doctors, to get him checked out.
“I wasn’t sweating this time, but after two heart attacks, I knew it was something,” Mike said.
By Monday, the local man was having his fifth stent put in.
“They kept me awake the whole time!” he laughed. “I’ve never been on a spaceship, but with all the doctors talking and the machines beeping, I’d bet that is what it would be like!”
Once he returned home, Mike was amazed by how quickly his energy had returned.
“I am a little slower and my stamina isn’t the same, but I could feel things were working better almost immediately,” he said.
Today, Mike and Brenda work hard to stay on top of Mike’s health making sure the last heart attack would be just that – his last one.
Mike attended regular cardiac rehabilitation for a few months, and has since started a membership with Anytime Fitness in West Union.
“I am working on making sure that was the last heart attack I’ll ever have,” he said.
Mike added that the best advice he could give anyone who is facing similar health issues is to make sure they get sufficient rest, and to listen to their own bodies.
A lesson a friend of Olson’s learned just last week.
“It felt like I was having some acid reflux at first,” said JoAnn Bishop of the day she was rushed to Gundersen Palmer Lutheran hospitals in West Union.
“I knew something was off, but the bells went off once I saw Mike,” JoAnne remembered.
“She asked me what a heart attack feels like,” Mike said. “Once she told me, I knew she was having a heart attack.”
Once she arrived at the local clinic, Bishop was flown by helicopter to the La Crosse hospital where she had two stents put in.
“They didn’t mess around,” Bishop said with a chuckle “They got to me right away and within hours I was in recovery.
“It’s kind of unbelievable how quickly things can change,” she added.
When asked what advice he would give anyone else who feels they may be experiencing heart issues, Mike said, “If you are experiencing chest pains at all, you should have been at the doctor yesterday. If you feel like something might be wrong, have a doctor evaluate you.
“Being on top of that has saved my life, and I am thankful everyday.”
Each day has been something he has worked hard to cherish.
“I want to be here for the grandbabies and watch them grow up. Plus, I want to be with Brenda, she’s fun!” he said. “The small stuff in life means so much more to me now than it used to.”