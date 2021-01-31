NEW HAMPTON — Senior guard Karlie Wegner led Oelwein with 14 points and seven rebounds Friday night in the Huskies road victory over New Hampton, 43-41.
“It was a senior stepping up in a big moment,” said Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak. “I couldn’t be happier for her ... She’s just put in a lot of time over the years and she’s working hard this year trying to embrace that senior year, and, you know, when you’re hot you’re hot.”
Wegner scored four of Oelwein’s seven 3-pointers. Junior Malayna Kiel scored one as she put up 10 points. Freshman Alexa Berryman sank two.
“It’s one of those nights when you’re just on fire and it got contagious,” Yessak said. “Karlie hit a couple and then Malayna hit one and then (Alexa) got in on the act a little bit.”
New Hampton, playing without their top scorer, sophomore Carlee Rochford, led 23-20 at the half.
The third quarter, though, belonged to the Huskies, who outscored New Hampton 18-6 and held the lead the rest of
|the way.
“We play a lot of freshmen and they are starting to grow up,” Yessak said. “They are no longer freshmen, and they are starting to play with a little more confidence, a little bit more of that ‘Hey, I understand I can play with these girls that are two or three years older than me now.”
The team is believing in each other and supporting each other, he said.
Oelwein improved its season record to 3-15. New Hampton dropped to 4-12.
SCORING BY QUARTER
OL 9 11 18 5 — 43
NH 12 11 6 12 — 41
POINTS — Oelwein: Karlie Wegner 14, Malayna Kiel 10, Alexa Berryman 9, Natalie Crandall 4, Madeline McShane 3, Payton Arndt 2, and Maria Rael 1. New Hampton: Kandice Eggerichs 15, Hope McDonald 15, Brooke Usher 6, Molly Wegner 4, and Rylee Schumacher 1.
REBOUNDS — Oelwein: Wegner 7, Crandall 7, Berryman 4, Kiel 4, McShane 4, Arndt 1, and Rael 1. New Hampton: McDonald 13, Usher 9, Eggerichs 3, Chloe Reicherts 3, Schumacher 2, Molly Wegner 2 and Crooks 1.
UP NEXT: Oelwein will host Union Community (2-14) on Monday. Tipoff is 6:15 p.m.