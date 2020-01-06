CENTRAL CITY — Starmont’s Sydney Baumgartner scored 14 in the road game Friday, Jan. 3, against Central City. The Wildcats ran away with a 58-30 win, however, to lift their overall record to 5-4.
The Stars fell to 2-7 overall.
Also scoring for the Stars were Quynci Swales with 8, Kalyn McTaggart with 4, and Callan Willie and Sydnee Becker with 2 apiece.
Wille led the Stars in rebounds with six. Also getting rebounds were Baumgartner with five, Becker with four, Swales, Anna Hamlett and Kiara Steger with three apiece, Jerilyn Fedeler with two, and McTaggart and Morgan Thomas with one apiece.
The Stars were 2-for-7 with free throws.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Starmont | 12 | 4 | 8 | 6 | — 30
Central City | 15 | 14 | 15 | 14 | — 58
UP NEXT
Starmont girls and boys teams will host Alburnett (3-5) tonight at 6 p.m.