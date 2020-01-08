DENVER — The Wapsie Valley girls basketball team lost on the road Tuesday, 31-55, at Denver.
Senior Kaci Beesecker led the Warriors in scoring with 20, followed by sophomores Mary Bodensteiner and Lydia Imbrogno with 3 apiece, seniors Anna Richards and Melody Kayser with 2 apiece and freshman Sydney Matthias with 1, according to the Wapsie Athletics Twitter feed.
Three Denver players reached double figures: sophomore Reese Johnson and freshman Grace Hennessy with 13 apiece and senior Jaden McMahon with 11.
Denver is now tied for third at 4-3 in the North Iowa Cedar League East and 7-5 overall. Wapsie Valley is eighth in the conference at 1-6 and is 4-7 overall.
UP NEXT
Wapsie Valley travel to Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday, Jan. 10 for a 6:15 p.m. game