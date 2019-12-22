CHARLES CITY — The Oelwein girls basketball team dropped its seventh game of the season on Friday. A resurgent Charles City team, which snapped a 52-game losing streak on Dec. 2 by defeating Independence, had its highest scoring game of the season, topping the Huskies 60-19.
The Comets are now 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Northeast Iowa Conference, while the Huskies are 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
Atop the NEIC standings are Crestwood at 9-1 overall and 3-0 in conference and Waverly-Shell Rock at 6-2 overall and 4-0 in conference.
Oelwein is off until Saturday, Jan. 4, when it will travel to Independence, followed by a Monday, Jan. 6 home game against West Central.
Independence is now 1-7 overall. Williamsburg defeated the Mustangs 56-39 on Friday
West Central is 3-5 after defeating Postville 49-25 on the road.
Statistics from Friday’s Oelwein game were not available by press time Sunday night.