MAYNARD -- West Central's Aaliyah Gordon scored 12 points while Marlee and Abby Squires sank a pair of 3-pointers, but Clayton Ridge pulled away in the final minutes Friday night for a 36-30 road victory.
Clayton Ridge took the lead early and didn't give it up in the first half, going into the break ahead 18-15.
Gordon scored 6 points in the first half -- one -3-pointer and three successful free throws. Junior Bryleigh Rouse added 3 points and freshman Abby Squires and sophomore Emma Michaels each scored 2.
The Blue Devils took the lead in the third as Gordon scored 6 more and Squires scored a 3-pointer. Lead changes continued until late in the fourth, when the Eagles put in the last six points.
Gordon led the Blue Devils with 12 points before fouling out late in the fourth. Rouse and Abby Squires each finished with 5 points, and Micheals added 4.
Savannah Meyers let the Eagles with 13 points.
The Blue Devils made 7 of their 23 free throw attempts. The Eagles hit 10 of 20.
West Central had 22 fouls while Clayton Ridge had 21.
West Central has three 3-pointers, Gordon added one. Clayton Ridge had none.