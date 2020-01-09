SPRINGVILLE — The 8th-ranked East Buchanan girls basketball team took control early on Tuesday at 12th-ranked Springville and handed Orioles their first loss of the year, 61-45.
The Buccaneers jumped out to an 11-0 run in the 1st quarter and led 27-11 at half.
Springville got within 6 in the fourth quarter, but the Bucs were efficient from the free throw line, shooting 21-25. Lauren Donlea was 10-for-10 in the 4th quarter to help seal the Buc's 8th win on the season.
"It was a big win for our team after losing to two ranked teams before Christmas, finally getting a win over a ranked opponent," said head coach Nathan Reck. "Hopefully this will jump start the second half of the season and we can keep the momentum going into a matchup against no. 3 North Linn on Friday.
East Buchanan's Erica Hoffman scored her 1,000th point in her career on Tuesday, making her the fourth Buccaneer to accomplish this feat in the 5-on-5 era.
Top East Buchanan performers were:
• Erica Hoffman 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks;
• Olivia Donlea 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals;
• Lauren Donlea 12 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 9 steals; and
• Nicole Pettinger 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.
UP NEXT
The Buccaneers travel to North Linn on Friday, Jan. 10, for a 6 p.m. game