ARLINGTON — The East Buchanan girls basketball team ended its two-game losing streak on Tuesday by posting a 64-24 road win over Starmont.
It was the 10th win of the season for the Buccaneers, who fell in the rankings this week from 8th to 13th.
East Buchanan sped to a 20-point lead in the first quarter and was never truly threatened the rest of the way. Starmont's best quarter scoring was the second when they put up 10 points.
The Buccanneers got points from 11 players, with senior Erica Hoffman leading the way with 14. Also scoring were senior Olivia Donlea (9), sophomore Lacy Anderegg (8), sophomore Lauren Donlea (7), sophomore Kyara Pals (6), junior Hanna McMurrin (5), sophomore Lara Fox (4), senior Nicole Pettinger (3), freshman Averiel Brady (4), junior Lily Hersom (2), and sophomore Raelynn Kolthoff (2).
East Buchanan shot 22-for-52. They attempted 10 3-pointers, but made only two. From the free-throw line they were 18-for-24.
The Buccaneers also had 27 steals, with Lauren Donlea leading the way with eight. Hoffman, Olivia Donlea and Fox each had four.
Starmont individual statistics were not available by Thursday afternoon.
Starmont is now 2-11 overall. East Buchanan is 10-4.
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB | 24 | 14 | 18 | 8 | — 64
ST | 4 | 10 | 5 | 5 | — 24
UP NEXT
Starmont travels to Edgewood-Colesburg tonight and North Linn on Friday.