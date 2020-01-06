JESUP -- The J-Hawk girls basketball team rose to 6-3 overall on Monday as they quickly stymied non-conference foe Don Bosco 60-10. The Dons fell to 0-6 overall.
The J-Hawks ended the first half leading 40-3.
"We had lots of energy all night, especially to start the game," coach Jordan Conrad said. "We had some good practices over break which showed tonight, moving the basketball on offense, keeping it live, not sticking and holding."
Senior and forward Payton McHone contributed 12 points, to lead the team in scoring.
"McHone gave a lot of energy and helped get us started," Conrad said. "She always works hard rebounding and played solid defense."
Brittany Lingenfelter followed with 11 points overall and led the team in 3-pointers with three.
Alexis Larson made 10 points and Brianna Lingenfelter added 7, followed by Natalie O'Connor at 6 and Laney Pilcher at 4.
The team has made just over a third of its attempts from outside the semicircle so far this season, data show.
Field goal wise, "we did fairly well for the most part," Conrad said. "Hope we can continue. We have some girls that any given night can make a few threes."
Contributing a field goal each were Larson, Bri Lingenfelter, Amanda Treptow and Leah Borgerding.
Allison Flaharty and Marissa Mashek each added 2 points.