NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton girls basketball team held Oelwein to 2 points in the first quarter and 8 in the fourth on the way to a 61-10 home win.
The Chickasaws, however, was in double digits in each quarter, including exploding for 26 points in the second quarter. Senior Kaylee Eggerichs led her team with 20 points.
This was the second highest offensive output for the season by New Hampton. On Jan. 3, New Hampton defeated Riceville 62-42.
Statistics for Oelwein were unavailable by presstime Sunday.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Oelwein | 2 | 0 | 0 | 8 | — 10
New Hampton | 14 | 26 | 11 | 10 | — 61
UP NEXT
Oelwein (0-11) travels to Waverly on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for a 6:15 p.m. game against the Go-Hawks (9-2).