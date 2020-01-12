FAIRBANK — Sumner-Fredericksburg took an early lead Friday night and played stingy defense to defeat Wapsie Valley 58-20.
The road win gives the Cougars a 6-4 overall record, while Wapsie Valley falls to 4-8.
Senior Cassidy Pagel led the Cougars with 20 points and 10 rebounds. She also had four steals.
Also scoring for S-F were sophomore Morgan Brandt with 10, junior Molly Niewoehner and senior Tiffany Beyer with 8 apiece, junior Landree Kobliska with four and contributing 2 apiece were juniors Nicola Kuhr, Chantelle Nuss and Abby Meyer and senior Liz Fox.
Senior Kaci Beesecker led the Warriors offense with 10 points, according to the school's Twitter feed.
No further statistics were available by presstime Sunday.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Sumner-Fredricksburg | 16 | 16 | 17 | 9 | — 58
Wapsie Valley | 9 | 3 | 5 | 3 | — 20
UP NEXT
Wapsie Valley will host Hudson on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for a 6:15 p.m. game.
S-F travels to Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Monday, Jan. 13, for a 6:30 p.m. game, and then to Jesup on Tuesday, Jan. 14 for a 6:15 p.m. game.