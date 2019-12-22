Sumner Fred 51-28 Union
LA PORTE CITY — Senior Cassidy Pagel scored 22 points to lead the Sumner-Fredericksburg girls basketball team to its fourth win of the season.
Sophomore Morgan Brandt was the only other Cougar in double figures, adding 12 to the 51-28 win.
"We had a great game from our two post (players) — Cassidy Pagel and Morgan Brandt," said head coach Kevin Bergman. "Both of them were one rebound short of a double double.
"We played good defense tonight and we able to get a lot of girls playing time tonight. We need to keep working on our outside shooting and attacking the basket."
S-F took a 14-4 lead in the first quarter and kept control to the end, outscoring the Knights in each quarter except the fourth, when both teams each put up 9 points.
Also scoring for S-F were junior Chantelle Nuss, who sank two 3-pointers for her 6 points, junior Molly Niewoehner, who also had a 3-pointer on her way to 5 points, junior Abby Meyer with 4 points, and senior Kylee Jordan with 2 points.
Pagel and Brandt each had nine rebounds, while Nuss and Niewoehner, Jordan and senior Tiffany Beyer each had two.
Pagel blocked two shots.
Jordan had two steals while Brandt, Nuss and Meyer each had one.
Jordan also led in assists, with four. Beyer and Meyer each had three and Brandt added one.
The Cougars headed into the Christmas break with a 4-3 overall record.
SCORING BY QUARTER
S-F — | 14 | 10 | 18 | 9 | — 51
Union— | 4 | 6 | 9 | 9 | — 28
UP NEXT
S-F will host Aplington-Parkersburg at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.