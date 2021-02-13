ARLINGTON — Starmont girls basketball won its Class 2A Region 1 first round game on Saturday at home against Postville 43-38.
The Stars (4-18) will travel to Maquoketa Valley to play the Wildcats (20-0) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
NFV corrals Independence
WEST UNION — North Fayette Valley girls basketball defeated Independence, 63-18, at home in a Class 3A Region 5 Quarterfinal at home
The TigerHawks (20-2) will play Waukon (17-4) on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Green Devils end Oelwein’s season
OSAGE — Oelwein girls basketball’s foray into the playoffs ended Saturday when Osage beat the Huskies 64-10 in the Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal.
Oelwein 1 2 5 2 10
Osage 8 30 8 18 64