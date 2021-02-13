Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ARLINGTON — Starmont girls basketball won its Class 2A Region 1 first round game on Saturday at home against Postville 43-38.

The Stars (4-18) will travel to  Maquoketa Valley to play the Wildcats (20-0) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.

NFV corrals Independence

WEST UNION — North Fayette Valley girls basketball defeated Independence, 63-18, at home in a  Class 3A Region 5 Quarterfinal at home 

The TigerHawks (20-2) will play Waukon (17-4) on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Green Devils end Oelwein’s season

OSAGE — Oelwein girls basketball’s foray into the playoffs ended Saturday when Osage beat the Huskies  64-10 in the Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal.

Oelwein 1 2 5 2 10

Osage 8 30 8 18 64

