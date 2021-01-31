FAIRBANK — Aplington-Parkersburg girls basketball collected their 11th win of the season when they visited Wapsie Valley on Friday, despite a 24-point performance by Warrior Mary Bodensteiner.
The Falcons won 76-41 and are now 11-5 overall. Wapsie Valley is 2-15
SCORING BY QUARTER
A-P_27_17_22_10 — 76
WV 3 _ 18 _ 14 _ 6 — 41
POINTS — Wapsie Valley: Mary Bodensteiner 24, Kate Risse 7, Ellie Neil 3, Reagan Barnes 2, and Anna Curley 2. Aplington-Parkersburg: Reagan Sorensen 14, Ava Mills 14, Brigitte Rohrer 10, Allie Driscol 4, Ellie Rathe 2, and Ellie Behrens 2.
REBOUNDS — Wapsie Valley: Barnes 11, Bodensteiner 5, Risse 3, Courtney Schmitz 2, Kaliya Lampe 2, Neil 1, Becca Platte 1, and Anna Curley 1. Aplington-Parkersburg: Rohrer 10, Driscol 9, Rathe 5, Behrens 5, Mills 3, and Sorensen 1.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley travels to Tripoli (3-13) on Monday for a 6:15 p.m. tipoff.
Big 3rd quarter puts Denver over S-F
DENVER — After a tightly played first half, Denver took control of their home game Friday against Sumner-Fredericksburg with an 18-8 run in the third quarter.
Sophomore guard Alivia Lange led the Cougars in scoring with 15, followed by junior Lily Buchholz with 10. Junior Morgan Brandt scored 8, but led in rebounds with 11.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s overall record fell to 12-6. Denver’s record improved to 11-4.
SCORING BY QUARTER
S-F_8_10_8_13 — 39
DEN_8_12_18_7 — 45
POINTS — Sumner-Fredericksburg: Alivia Lange 14, Lily Buchholz 10, Morgan Brandt 8 Abby Meyer 3, Landree Kobliska 2, and Katie Reno 2. Denver: Grace Hennessy 11, Rachel Hennessy 10, Emma Hennessy 5, Allison Bonnette 3, and Avery Forde 5.
REBOUNDS — Sumner-Fredericksburg: Brandt 11, Molly Niewoehner 5, Lange 3, Katie Reno 3, Abby Meyer 2, Kobliska 1, Kayla Paulus 1. Denver: Tessa Joerger 6, Sammi Gehrke 0, Emma Hennessy 3, Reese Johnson 10, Rachel Hennessy 5, Allison Bonnette 1, Avery Forde 3, Grace Hennessy 2
UP NEXT: Sumner-Fredericksburg hosts Aplington-Parkersburg (11-5) for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
Turkey Valley holds West Central in check
JACKSON JUNCTION — Turkey Valley girls basketball raced out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter of Friday’s home game against West Central. From there, the Trojans never looked back going on to win 56-23 in Upper Iowa Conference action.
West Central’s season record dropped to 6-11. Turkey Valley improved to 12-5.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC_7_6_2_8 — 23
TV_14_12_19_11 — 56
POINTS — West Central: Abby Squires 6, Kaydence Martin 5, Bryleigh Rouse 4, Aaliyah Gordon 3, Marlee Squires 3 and Emma Michels 2.
UP NEXT: West Central hosts Cedar Valley Christian (0-16) Monday for a 6:15 p.m. tipoff.