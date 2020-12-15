Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Rouse

West Central’s Bryleigh Rouse drives the lane to score Tuesday against Clayton Ridge at home.

 CHRIS BALDUS | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

MAYNARD — A 23-point second half punctuated by a pair of 3-pointers lifted Clayton Ridge over the Blue Devils on Tuesday night at West Central.

West Central senior forward Bryleigh Rouse led all scorers with 20 points. Senior forward Kayla Kelly led Clayton Ridge with 11. She sank three 3-pointers.

The Blue Devils led 22-15 at the half, but in the third quarter they struggled against a full-press defense, scoring only 4 points. Rouse hit an inside shot and two free throws.

The Eagles scored 9 in the quarter, including a 3-pointer by Kelly and two free throws by sophomore Camdyn Deutmeyer, who would go 5-for-10 at the charity stripe in the half. She received two shots off a technical foul called on the West Central coaching staff.

Clayton Ridge went 7-for-15 in free throws for the game. The Blue Devils were 8-for-9.

Clayton Ridge took the lead, 31-30, on a 3-pointer by Kelly with 1:47 left, and held on for a 38-32 conference win.

Clayton Ridge improved to 1-3. West Central is now 2-4.

SCORING BY QUARTER

CR 9 6 9 13 — 38

WC 8 14 4 6 — 32

POINTS — Clayton Ridge: Kayla Kelly 11, Camdyn Deutmeyer 9, Emile Christianson 8, Savannah Meyer 4, Sam Spielbauer 4, Molly Karr 2. West Central: Bryleigh Rouse 20, Emma Michels 6, Marlee Squires 4, Aaliyah Gordon 2.

UP NEXT: West Central will host Turkey Valley (5-2) for a 6:15 p.m. game on Friday

