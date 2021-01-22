WEST UNION — Senior guard Abby Reichter led all scorers with 13 points Thursday night home as her North Fayette Valley Tigerhawks won, 57-22.
North Fayette Valley kept Oelwein off-balance most of the night by jumping passes. Eight TigerHawks combined for 13 steals.
Oelwein junior guard Malayna Kiel, with 5 points, and Madi McShane, with 4 points, led the Huskies in scoring.
With the win, North Fayette Valley improved to 13-1 and sits atop the Upper Iowa Conference at 9-0.
The Huskies, playing in their final year with the Northeast Iowa Conference fell to 1-13.
SCORING BY QUARTER
OEL 6 6 5 5 — 22
NFV 27 11 6 13 — 57
POINTS — Oelwein: Malayna Kiel 5, Madi McShane 4, Jillian Prouty 3, Payton Arndt 2, Rachel Rulapaugh 2, Karlie Wegner 3, Abigail Patrick 2, and Alexa Berryman 1. North Fayette Valley: Abby Reichter 13, Alyssa Bohr 9, Regan Griffith 8, Emma Ney 7, Kenlin Schmitt 6, Zaida Moore 5, Justine Cowley 3, Kylie Oakland 2, Brooklyn Hoey 2 and Kasydi Meyer 2.
UP NEXT: Oelwein will host Charles City (2-11) Friday night. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. The Huskies travel to Cresco on Tuesday to play Crestwood at 7:30 p.m. North Fayette Valley travels to Central Elkader (8-7) tonight for a 6:15 p.m. game, returning home Tuesday to play South Winneshiek (2-12) at 6:15 p.m.
Bucs get narrow win over Blue Devils
WINTHROP — East Buchanan girls basketball held on at home Thursday night to win 41-38 over West Central in a non-conference game.
Buccaneers junior guard Lauren Donlea led all scorers with 17 points.
Senior guard Marlee Squires led the Blue Devils with 13 points. The hit three 3-pointers in the game.
East Buchanan, in sixth place in the Tri-Rivers Conference-West at 3-6, improved its overall record to 8-6.
West Central, tied with Clayton Ridge for sixth in the Upper Iowa Conference at 3-7, fell to 5-9 overall.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC 8 11 9 10 — 38
EB 2 13 14 12 — 41
POINTS — West Central: Marlee Squires 13, Emma Michels 11, Aaliyah Gordon 8, Abby Squires 4, and Kaydence Martin 2, East Buchanan: Lauren Donlea 17, Lacy Anderegg 8, Lara Fox 6, Averiel Brady 4, Olivia Fangman 3, Kyara Pals 2, and Lily Hersom 1.
UP NEXT: West Central hosts MFL Mar-Mac (9-4) on Friday at 6:15 p.m. and travels to Clayton Ridge (5-7) on Tuesday for another 6:15 p.m. tipoff. East Buchanan’s Friday night game against Edgewood-Colesburg is postponed. The Buccaneers travel to Springville (14-2) on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
Cougars rebound with 45-point victory
SUMNER — Ten Sumner-
Fredericksburg players scored as Cougars girls basketball bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to undefeated Dike-New Hartford with a 55-10 drubbing of South Winneshiek.
Sumner-Fredericksburg sophomore guard Alivia Lange led all scorers with 14 points. Junior center Morgan Brandt pulled down the most rebounds, 16.
SCORING BY QUARTER
SW 2 3 3 2 — 10
S-F 12 23 13 7 — 55
POINTS — Sumner-Fredericksburg: Alivia Lange 14, Morgan Brandt 7, Abby Meyer 6, Molly Niewoehner 5, Lily Buchholz 5, Landree Kobliska 4, Natalie Miller 4, Katie Reno 4, Clarice Lynch 4, and Isabelle Elliott 2.
REBOUNDS — Sumner-Fredericksburg: Brandt 16, Niewoehner 5, Kobliska 3, Reno 3, Lynch 2, Alivia Lange 2, Kayla Paulus 2, Elliott 2, Jana Meyer 1, Abby Meyer 1, and Buchholz 1.
UP NEXT: Sumner-Fredericksburg will host Aplington-Parkersburg (9-4) on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 6:15 p.m.