CRESCO — Crestwood girls basketball jumped to a 10-2 lead against the visiting Oelwein Huskies on their way to a 59-29 Northeast Iowa Conference win.
“Last night was a tough night shooting from the beginning and Crestwood ran the floor well in transition,” said Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak. “We had opportunities early in the game but just could not find the basket.
Junior guard Malayna Kiel again led Oelwein in scoring with 12 points and rebounding with 8. She also had three blocks.
Kiel was coming off her best statistical game of the year when she scored 27 points and had 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals in Oelwein’s Jan. 22 home victory over Charles City.
Freshman Maria Rael was Oelwein’s no. 2 scorer on Tuesday.
“Maria Rael continues to give us a spark off the bench as she scored 8 points knocking down two threes last night as she continues to play well after her 11-point performance vs. Charles City on Friday night,” Yessak said.
Oelwein is now 1-7 in the conference and 2-14 overall. Creswood is 3-5 and 4-11.
SCORING BY QUARTER
OEL 2 10 10 7 — 29
CRD 10 17 20 11 — 58
POINTS — Oelwein: Malayna Kiel 12, Maria Rael 8, Alexa Berryman 3, Natalie Crandall 3, Abigail Patrick 2 and Kaylie Stewart 1. Crestwood: Not available.
REBOUNDS — Oelwein: Kiel 8, Payton Arndt 5, Crandall 5, Berryman 3, Rael 2, Madeline McShane 2, Jilly Prouty 2, Stewart 2, Patrick 1 and Karlie Wegner 1. Crestwood: Not available.
UP NEXT: Oelwein travels to Vinton-Shellsburg (13-2) on Thursday. The Huskies then head to New Hampton (4-10). Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.
Ney and Reichert score 32 in road victory
CRESCO — Seniors Emma Ney and Abby Reichter were neck and neck for the scoring lead Tuesday as North Fayette Valley girls basketball collected a 52-38 road win in Calmar.
Ney put in 17, while Reichter had 15 against South Winneshiek, which now has a season record of 2-13.
NFV remains undefeated in the Upper Iowa Conference, 11-0, with five games left in the regular season. They are 15-1 overall.
MFL Mar-Mac is in second in the conference at 10-2 with six games left on their schedule.
SCORING BY QUARTER
SW 4 5 7 22 — 38
NFV 12 10 19 11 — 52
POINTS — South Winneshiek: Not available. North Fayette Valley: Emma Ney 17, Abby Reichter 15, Kenlin Schmitt 10, Justine Cowley 4, Regan Griffith 2, Makenna Grove 2 and Kylie Oakland 2.
REBOUNDS — South Winneshiek: Not available. North Fayette Valley: Kenlin Schmitt 5, Zaida Moore 4, Regan Griffith 4, Abby Reichter 3, Kylie Oakland 2, Justine Cowley 2, and Makenna Grove 1.
UP NEXT: NFV travels to Postville (1-12) on Thursday for a make-up game at 7:15 p.m. The TigerHawks will host Kee High (7-8) on Friday. Tipoff will be at 6:15 p.m.